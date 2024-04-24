Explore an expansive 65,000 square meters of exhibition space packed with innovation! Over 1,500 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions await you, showcasing the latest F&B products and services.

FHA Seminar

Four days of seminars, thought-leadership, and content by industry leaders, research companies, educational institutions, and key sponsors. Attendees will learn about the latest food innovation trends, technological advancement, business, sustainability, and skills needed to succeed in the competitive F&B landscape. As part of the FHA Seminar, ACI-NYP will bring a series of workshops and seminars by leading professors and educators.



Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/fha-seminar/

Halal Seminar

In collaboration with Warees Halal, the Halal Seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of the Halal business landscape, emerging trends in the Halal food industry, and Halal standards through engaging case studies, presentations, and panel discussions.



Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/halal-seminar/

Sustainable Food Future Seminar

Sustainable Food Future Seminar will explore innovation in food production that contributes to a sustainable food system and circular economy. It will feature the latest updates on alternative proteins and novel foods, sustainable agrifood systems and circular economy solutions.



Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/sustainable-food-future-seminar-speakers/



FHA Beer Competition

Showcasing the diversity and creativity of today's brewing scene, FHA Beer Awards celebrates the best and brightest in the beer industry.



Competition

Judging: Hall 3, 23 April, 10am – 6pm

Ceremony: 24 April, 4pm - 5pm



Workshops



25 April: 11am – 4:45pm



More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/fha-beer-awards/

FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge

Professional butchers and chefs come together to compete in their craftsmanship and creativity in the usage of lamb and beef.



Competition



Competition: Hall 8, 24 – 25 April, 9am – 5:30pm

Ceremony: 25 April, 5:30 – 6pm



Masterclasses by Meat & Livestock Australia



Hall 8, 11am – 1:45pm



More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/competitions/fha-ultimate-meat-challenge/

Young Talents Escoffier – Singapore Edition

A culinary showdown amongst young individuals under 25 to showcase their gastronomic skills and gain recognition from international judges.



Competition: Hall 8, 23 April, 10am – 5pm

Ceremony: 23 April, 5 – 6pm



More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/young-talents-escoffier/





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 -opened yesterday, welcoming an expected 60,000 local and international visitors to Asia's largest international F&B showcase, collocated alongside ProWine Singapore, to celebrate the industry.With the announcement of the Singapore Tourism Board's latest global campaign, '', FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 is proud to align itself with the government's initiative. This aims to solidify the country's reputation as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.The 4-day event was graced by a host of dignitaries during the opening ceremony, including theandThis year, in collaboration with The German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture,. Within the Germany Pavilion, 37 exhibitors will be present, and the first German pavilion at ProWine Singapore, marking the most substantial and historically significant German participation. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in activities such as the 'Country of Honour Showcase' presentations, wine-food pairings, and cooking shows.Spanning over 65,000 sqm of exhibition space at the Singapore EXPO, FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 will showcase over 1,500 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions from. Additionally, the trade event also sees thewith, with Australia presenting 120 exhibitors, marking it as the largest participation ever by Australia at any global F&B show.The seminar segment kicked off with great success with, to offer key insights into the latest trends and developments in the F&B sector. The free-to-attend sessions and workshops bring together industry experts and networked with F&B professionals in these three key areasSome of the participating institutions includeAgri-food industry security takes the spotlight amidst escalating concerns about food security, waste management, and high fertilizer prices.Answering this call is Otolith Enrichment with itsat the FHA-Food & Beverage Recycling Zone at Hall 7. A social enterprise, Otolith advocates for circular ecosystems by demonstrating BSF and its multifaceted role in reducing carbon footprints through waste management while fostering sustainable agricultural production on a global scale.gives a glimpse into the food of tomorrow, through a multi-course omakase dining experience. From alternative proteins, urban agriculture, functional foods and side-stream valorisation, this culinary showcase will feature disruptive agrifood innovations that have the potential to address the challenges of food security, health and nutrition needs, and climate resilience. Attendees will also hear the trailblazers of Singapore's agrifood ecosystem on their market offerings, including Float Foods, Vitality Foods, and Mottainai Food Tech.A pivotal event shaping the global AgriFoodTech landscape is "" powered by Impact Circle, Innovate360, Bioeconomy Corporation, SPACE-F, and Informa Markets. Scheduled for April 24th at 3:30 PM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7, this event will see 21 AgriTechFood changemakers converge to unveil their solutions poised to tackle food security challenges and transform the future of sustainable food.Further supporting Singapore's own F&B industry,pushed to the fore a community of various Singaporean second-generation family owners in the food manufacturing industry. They include CoffeeHock, Crown Food, Ha Li Fa, Growthwell, Defu Foodstuff, Tong Seng produce, and more.In looking toward the future,. From sizzling cook-offs that push boundaries to innovative presentations that redefine the art of food and beverage, these showdowns celebrate innovation, skill, and passion. Theshowcased the diversity and creativity of today's brewing scene, celebrating the best and brightest in the beer industry.Theprovided a platform for a culinary showdown among individuals under 25 to showcase their gastronomic skills and gain recognition from international judges. Thebrought professional butchers and chefs together to compete in their craftsmanship and creativity in using lamb and beef.ProWine Singapore 2024 returned for itsin Singapore, bringing with it the inaugural. This new innovative zone is dedicated to the rising demand for no and low-alcohol alternatives, reflecting the evolving preferences of both consumers and industry professionals. It debuted alongside ProWine's now-signature Discovery Bar, masterclasses led by Masters of Wine and sommeliers, and ProSpirits, also a new special zone exclusively dedicated to the innovative and finest spirits from around the world.Visit their official website to learn more: https://www.fhafnb.com Registration for on-site seminars is highly encouraged through a 2-step process: registration for FHA can be done here first. Next, register for seminars from your FHA profile page.Overview of seminars conducted in 3 areas: FHA, Halal Zone, and Sustainable Food FutureOverview of competitions happening across 4 days:Hashtag: #FHA #FHAFnB #GlobalGathering

