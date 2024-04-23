Italy: the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024 with 58 Italian exhibitorsSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - At the opening of FHA-Food & Beverage 2024, Southeast Asia's largest trade show for F&B professionals, the Italian Trade Agency Singapore is proud to unveil the Italian Taste Lab at its official pavilion, during the Italian press conference.
Featuring addresses by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, and Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, "Navigating the Future of Food" took place on the 23rd of April at 11:30 AM. The press conference seeks to highlight more Italian trade names and businesses in observance of the steady rise in demand and popularity of Italian food in Singapore and worldwide.
Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, says, "As one of the main exhibiting countries with 58 companies showcasing their products, the Italian presence at FHA is also enriched by masterclasses and live culinary demonstrations aimed at celebrating the best products coming out of Italy. A richness in variety and in quality, which is the reason why Italian cuisine has been nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. The numbers we have seen from our industry partners justifies our position as a gastronomy powerhouse, not only as a cuisine but as an industry attentive to issues like sustainability, health, and circularity.
We have been warmly welcomed by both Singaporeans and the government, with the government having just approved training by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy on Italian private dining in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. With their continued support we can look forward to expanding the Italian culinary and gastronomic footprint not only in Singapore but in the Asiatic region as well".
As of January 2024, Italian food exports to Singapore have shown steady growth, driven by increasing demand for authentic Italian products in the local market. On its end, Italy has been exporting a wide range of food products to Singapore consistently, including pasta, olive oil, wine, cheese, cured meats, and specialty sauces. The demand is driven by the high-quality perception of Italian food products, recognised for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and gastronomic excellence. Further spurring growth is Singapore's growing interest in specialty and niche Italian food products, marked by the evolving tastes and preferences of Singaporean consumers for products that are organic, artisanal, and region-specific.
Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, says, "There is an undeniable growing appetite for Italian cuisine among Singaporean consumers driven by the premiumisation trend that sees a steady demand for niche and premium Italian products. Singaporeans, as discerning foodies, also appreciate authenticity in goods and produce from restaurants and stores, driving demand for items with clear provenance. We are proud to be able to offer more to this conversation and growth. With our participation at FHA, we hope to be able to share more of our food culture that we are incredibly proud of with trade professionals and consumers here in Singapore."
What to Expect at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion
Conducted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will serve as a platform for promoting Italian cuisine and food products at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024.
Showcasing their respective products at FHA-F&B 2024 alongside the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will be 58 Italian exhibitors, the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024. The best of all things Made in Italy will be on show among the traders, ranging from pasta, cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, truffles, wines, and more.
Also making their appearance at FHA-F&B 2024, is Italian tradeshow organizer, Fiere di Parma, with a dedicated counter to promote the renowned Italian trade fairs CIBUS and Tuttofood Milano held respectively in Parma and Milan.
Beyond fine products, produce, and ingredients, miss not the Italian Taste Lab, an incubator platform that showcases Italian recipes and the best ways to maximise the flavours of Italian food. The Lab features 21 live cooking demonstrations hosted by a powerful line-up of 11 famed Italian chefs residing in Singapore, including 2 MICHELIN-starred chefs. The demonstrations will be inaugurated by Tiziana Stefanelli, winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition. Three masterclasses on homemade pasta, gelato, and pizza will also occur at the Italian Taste Lab.
Ingredients of the highest quality from the Italian regions will be featured during the live cooking demonstrations, with products provided by 9 Italian companies who will also be exhibiting their products at FHA-F&B 2024.
I am absolutely thrilled to participate in this captivating occasion, celebrating the pinnacle of Italian cuisine. It's a joy to connect with the remarkable chefs showcasing their talents in the cooking demonstrations. My aim is to convey to the audience and potential partners my deep passion for Italian cuisine and its rich culinary heritage," states Chef Tiziana Stefannelli, the winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition.
Also on the itinerary is a 30-minute seminar on the "Circular Economy in the Coffee Sector: Minimizing Environmental Impact and Reducing Waste – The Italian Case" that will dissect and discuss the many exciting and surfacing Italian food trends in the industry. This seminar is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore featuring 2 speakers, Luca Ferraris, Managing Director of SACMI Singapore Pte Ltd, and Gianluca Anguzza, Founder & CEO of New Value Group, and will take place on the 25th of April at 11:00 AM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7.
For the press kit, refer to: https://bit.ly/ITAatFHA2024
Annex A: The Italian Taste LAB's cooking sessions
| Day
| Time
| Chef
| Restaurant
| Dish / Activity
| Italian Exhibitor
| 23 April
| 10:00 - 11:00am
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Welcome Drink
| 12:00 - 12:45pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Risotto alla Milanese with Grana Padano
| Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
| 1:00 – 1:45 pm
| Mirko Febbrile
IG @iammirkofebbrile
FB @mirko.febbrile
| FICO MASSERIA
IG @ficomasseria
FB @ficomasseria
| Olive Leaf Pasta with Clams and
Cannellini Beans
| Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa
| 2:00 – 2:45 pm
| Stefano Sanna
IG @sannaste87
| ALLORA
IG @cpchangiairport
FB @cpchangi
| Ravioli filled with Codfish mantecato and mascarpone, buttery lemon bisque, parsley, dill
|
| 3:00 – 3:45 pm
| Stefano Sanna
IG @sannaste87
| ALLORA
IG @cpchangiairport
FB @cpchangi
| AlloraMisú, with Coffee, Lady Finger Biscuits,
mascarpone foam, cocoa powder,
chocolate chips
| 4:00 – 5:00 pm
| Daniele Sperindio
IG @chefdanielesperindio
FB @daniele.sperindio
| ART by Daniele Sperindio
(1 Michelin Star &
3 Forks Gambero Rosso)
IG @artdidaniele
FB @artdidaniele
| "Grigliata Estiva"
BBQ Watermelon, Oregano Caviar,
Octo-tomato, Green Almond
| 24 April
| 10:30 – 11:15 am
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Pesto pasta
| De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
| 11:30 am –
12:15 pm
| Simone Fraternali
IG @chef.simone.sg
FB @simone.fraternali1
| SOLO
IG @soloristorante
FB @SoloRistoranteSG
| Wild garlic risotto with balsamic
pork collar, raisin and spiced almonds
| 12:30 – 1:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Aglio&Olio spinach linguine with black olives
| Olea Experience S.r.l
| 1:30 – 2:15 pm
| Antonio Corsaro
IG @antonio_corsaro
FB @antcorsaro
| FIAMMA
IG @fiamma.singapore
FB @fiamma.singapore
| Gamberoni di mazzara del vallo
asparagi, Burrata, Kumquat
|
| 2:30 – 3:15 pm
| Matteo Ponti
IG @chefmatteo_p
| BRACI
(1 Michelin Star)
IG @braci.sg
FB @braci.sg
| Canederli in camicia
Stuffed morel mushrooms,
buckwheat tea, pickled myoga
|
| 3:30 – 4:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Risotto with Grana Padano cheese, balsamic vinegar and Hazelnuts
| Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
| 4:30 – 5:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Norma Pasta with fried eggplants, tomato sauce and cheese
| De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
| 25 April
| 10:15 – 11:15 am
| Giovanni Minarelli
-------
| LIMONCELLO
IG @limoncello_pizza_grill
FB @limoncellopizzagrill
| Portobello mushrooms with Grana Padano Sauce
|
| 11:30 am – 12:15 pm
| Jaja
-------
| DUOMO
IG @duomoristorantesg
FB Duomo Ristorante
| Pappardelle Angus beef check sauce with Sangiovese & Rosemary
|
| 12:30 – 1.15 pm
| Antonio Miscellaneo
-------
| LA BOTTEGA
IG @labottegasg
IG @casavostrasg
| Masterclass Homemade Pasta: Gramigna with Salsiccia Sauce and Trofie with Pesto Sauce
|
| 1:30 – 2:15 pm
| Antonio Miscellaneo
-------
| LA BOTTEGA
IG @labottegasg
IG @casavostrasg
| Masterclass Gelato: Fiordilatte Gelato- Strawberry Sorbet
|
| 2:30 – 3:15 pm
| Antonio Miscellaneo
-------
| LA BOTTEGA
IG @labottegasg
IG @casavostrasg
| Masterclass Pizza: Pizza Margherita -Pala Romana with Mortadella and Pistachios
|
| 3:30 – 4:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Tiramisú limoncello and strawberry
| Vicenzi S.p.a
| 4:30 – 5:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Caponata
|
| 26 April
| 10:30 – 11:15 am
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Soy "Straccetti" orange and coffee with potatoes cream and rosemary extra virgin olive oil
|
| 11:30 am – 12:15 pm
| Vincenzo Lavecchia
IG @enzopizzachef
| ALLORA
IG @cpchangiairport
FB @cpchangi
| Pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes confit, purple potatoes, gorgonzola, roasted pumpkin, parsley pesto, sage chips
|
| 12:30 – 13:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Linguine with cherry tomatoes,
Shrimps Colatura,
aromatic bread crumbs
|
| 13:30 – 14:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Sfogliatine with ricotta cheese, honey truffle oil and maldon salt
|
| 14:30 – 15:15 pm
| Tiziana Stefanelli
IG @tizianastefanelli
|
| Coffee Granita with whipped cream
|
Annex B: The Italian Taste LAB's Featured Products
| Product(s)
| Company Name
| Website & Social Media
|
| Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
| Website: https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/
Facebook: @caseificioghidetti1937
Instagram: @caseificio_ghidetti1937
|
| Vicenzi S.p.a
| Website: https://www.vicenzi.it/
Instagram: @matildevicenzi_global
LinkedIn: @Vicenzi S.p.A
|
| Alimentari Italiana S.pa
| Website: https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/
Facebook: @fratellimantova
Instagram: @fratellimantova1905
LinkedIn: @fratellimantova
|
| De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
| Website: http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html
Instagram: @pastarmando
LinkedIn: @De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.A.
|
| Joy S.r.l
| Website: https://www.foodevolution.it/
Facebook: @Food Evolution
Instagram: @foodevolution.it
LinkedIn: @Food Evolution
|
| Lalaina S.r.l
| Website: https://colaturadigambero.it/
Facebook: @Colatura di Gambero Rosso di Mazara del Vallo
Instagram: @colaturadigamberorosso
|
| Olea Experience S.r.l
| Website: https://www.oleumsicilia.com/
Instagram: @oleumsicilia
LinkedIn: @Oleum Sicilia Società Cooperativa
|
| Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa
| Website: https://www.olioprincipe.it/
Facebook: @Olio Principe
Instagram: @olioprincipe
LinkedIn: @Olio Principe
|
| Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
| Website: https://www.granapadano.it/en-en/
Instagram: @granapadanopdo
LinkedIn: @Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
Annex C: Italian Exhibitors at FHA 2024
| No
| Company Name
| Stand n°
| Website
| Products
| 1
| Acetaia Borgo Castello S.r.l
| 5L2-05
| https://www.acetaiaborgocastello.com/en/
| Balsamic Vinegar
| 2
| Acetaia Leonardi S.r.l
| 5L3-05
| https://www.acetaialeonardi.it/en/
| Balsamic Vinegar
| 3
| Acqua Sant'Anna S.p.a
| 5K2-08
| https://www.santanna.it/
| Water
| 4
| Agricola Fisicaro Sebastiana
| 5K1-01
| https://extravirginolio.com/
| Olive Oil
| 5
| Amsmil
| 5K3-07
| https://goandfun.mt/
| Energy Drink
| 6
| Arteolio Soc Agr S.r.l
| 5K2-03
| https://www.arteolio.com/en_GB/
| Olive Oil
| 7
| Blanco S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://www.blancodolci.it/
| Dolci, cannoli, pastries
| 8
| Bontasia Pte Ltd
| 5L3-01
|
| Bakery products
| 9
| Campo D'Oro S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://www.campodoro.com/
| Sauces
| 10
| Caraci S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://caraci.it/
| cannoli and sicilian specialties
| 11
| Caseificio Albiero S.r.l
| 5K3-11
| https://www.albiero.it/it/
| Cheese
| 12
| Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
| 5L2-01
| https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/
| Cheese
| 13
| Compagnia Alimentare Italiana S.p.a
| 5K2-11
| https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/
| Olive Oil, Other Oils, fragrant Oil Sprays
| 14
| Consorzio Latterie Virgilio
| 5K2-10
| https://www.consorzio-virgilio.it/
| Cheese
| 15
| Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
| 5K3-08
| https://www.granapadano.it/it-it/
| Cheese
| 16
| De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
| 5K2-04
| http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html
| Pasta
| 17
| Di Marco Corrado S.r.l
| 5L3-01
| https://www.dimarco.it/en/
| Flour
| 18
| Distretto Produttivo Dolce Sicilia Soc. Coop.
| 5K1-01
|
| Sweet & Pastry sector
| 19
| Ditta Drago Sebastiano
| 5K1-01
| https://www.dragoconserve.net/
| Conserves (Jams, Preserves)
| 20
| Dolceria Alba S.p.a
| 5K2-12
| https://www.dolceriaalba.it/it/
| Pastry
| 21
| Dts Dolciaria
| 5K1-01
| https://www.cannolidisicilia.it/
| Cannoli (pastry shells)
| 22
| Fres S.r.l Radici Rosse
| 5K1-01
| https://www.radicirosse.com/
| Organic
| 23
| Giuliano Tartufi S.p.a
| 5L2-08
| https://www.giulianotartufi.it/en/
| Truffles and truffle products
| 24
| I Veri Sapori Dell' Etna S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://shop.gustoetna.com/
| Various sicilian food products
| 25
| Idb S.r.l (Industria Dolciaria Borsari)
| 5L2-04
| http://www.idbgroup.it/
| Dairy
| 26
| Il Buon Gusto Siciliano
| 5K1-01
| https://www.ilbuongustosiciliano.it/
| Various sicilian food products
| 27
| Joy S.r.l
| 5L3-14
| https://www.foodevolution.it/
| Soy Meat
| 28
| La Rustichella Worldwide S.r.l
| 5K3-01
| https://larustichellatruffles.com/en/
| Truffles and truffle products
| 29
| La San Fermese S.p.a
| 5L3-14
| https://lasanfermese.com/en/
| Cereals, Legumes, Soy
| 30
| Lalaina S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://colaturadigambero.it/
| Colatura di gambero (prawn sauce)
| 31
| Lameri S.p.a
| 5L2-07
| https://www.lameri.it/
| Cereals
| 32
| Le Dolcezze Della Valle Dei Templi
| 5K1-01
| https://www.ledolcezzedellavalledeitempli.it/
| Pastry
| 33
| Madama Oliva S.r.l
| 5L2-05
| https://www.madamaoliva.it/
| Olives
| 34
| Maristella S.r.l
| 5K3-12
| https://www.pasticceriamaristella.it/it/
| Pastry
| 35
| Mazza Alimentari S.r.l
| 5L2-13
| https://mazzalimentari.com/
| Various Food products
| 36
| Neronobile S.r.l
| 5L3-04
| https://www.neronobile.com/
| Coffee
| 37
| Nova Frutta S.r.l
| 5K2-05
| https://www.novafrutta.it/
| Fruits and vegetables
| 38
| Oleificio Agnellaro Di Terrasi Rosa
| 5K1-01
| https://www.olioprincipe.it/
| Olive Oil
| 39
| Oleum
| 5K1-01
| https://www.oleumsicilia.com/
| Olive Oil
| 40
| Organa D.O.O.
| 5L3-14
| https://www.organa.si/
| Organic Food products
| 41
| Organizzazione Vitttorio Caselli S.p.a
| 5L3-10
| https://www.caselli.it/
| Fair Agent
| 42
| Paska' S.r.l - Caffè Intenso
| 5L2-14
| https://intenso.biz/
| Food and beverage consultancy
| 43
| Pasticceria Filippi S.r.l
| 5L2-11
| https://pasticceriafilippi.it/
| Pastry
| 44
| Pastificio Gallo
| 5K1-01
| https://www.pastaprimeluci.it/
| Pasta
| 45
| Rete Di Imprese Taste Of Sicily
| 5K1-01
|
| Network for Sicilian companies
| 46
| Rinaldi Superforni S.r.l
| 5L3-01
| https://www.rinaldisuperforni.com/
| Ovens and bakery equipment
| 47
| Saquella 1856 S.r.l
| 5K3-04
| https://www.saquella.it/en/
| Coffee
| 48
| Secondo Vergani S.p.a
| 5L2-07
| https://www.vergani.it/
| Pralines
| 49
| Sterilgarda Alimenti S.p.a
| 5K3-14
| https://www.sterilgarda.it/
| Dairy
| 50
| Steriltom S.r.l
| 5K2-01
| https://www.steriltom.com/en/index.html
| Tomato sauce
| 51
| Stramondo S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://www.stramondo.it/
| Gelato and Pastry
| 52
| Tartufi Jimmy
| 5K2-14
| https://www.jimmytartufi.it/
| Truffles and truffle products
| 53
| Terra Siciliae S.r.l
| 5K1-01
| https://www.terrasiciliae.com/
| Cannoli
| 54
| Urbani Tartufi S.r.l
| 5L3-12
| https://urbanitartufi.it/
| Truffles and truffle products
| 55
| Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.a
| 5K2-07
| https://www.vicenzi.it/
| Busicuits and confectionery
| 56
| Virgilio Limited
| 5L3-07
| https://www.virgiliofnb.com/
| Consulting Firm
| 57
| Wadi El Nile Italia S.r.l
| 5L3-11
| https://wadialnile-eg.com/
| Olives, Artichokes, Cucumber, Pepper
| 58
| Witor'S S.p.a
| 5K3-03
| https://www.witors.it/en
| Pralines
| Regione Siciliana - Assessorato Regionale Dell'Agricoltura, Dello Sviluppo Rurale E Della Pesca
| 5K1-01
https://www.ice.it/en/
https://sg.linkedin.com/company/itasingapore
https://www.instagram.com/itasingapore/
https://www.instagram.com/itatradeagency/?hl=en
Italian Trade Agency
Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.
Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 79 offices in 65 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the ITA provides information, assistance, promotion, training, and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. It collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations. Every year, ITA worldwide offices carry out hundreds of promotional projects and provide personalized services and assistance to thousands of Italian companies. It also assists and supports foreign companies that want to establish or expand business and trade relations with Italian companies or to invest in Italy.
Italian Trade Agency in ASEAN:
- Singapore, Singapore [email protected]
- Jakarta, Indonesia [email protected]
- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam [email protected]
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia [email protected]
- Bangkok, Thailand [email protected]
Fiere di Parma
A three hundred thousand sqm exhibition complex in the heart of the productive districts of Northern and Central Italy: this is the identity card of Fiere di Parma. A business, within the Italian trade fairs organizers landscape, committed to partner with companies wishing to fulfill their expectations with solutions combining tradition and innovation.
The fruitful marriage between trade fair expertise and innovative ideas has led to the establishment of leading events such as Cibus, which has long supported and promoted Made in Italy food sector across the world; Cibus Tec, a privileged showcase for food processing and machinery; Mercanteinfiera and Gotha, the prodigious intuitions that over the years have succeeded to give dignity back to the antique sector as well as a professional dimension, setting trends, launching new lifestyles and inventing modern antiques and vintage.
For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.fiereparma.it/en/