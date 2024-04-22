30,000 mangrove trees planted in Southeast Asia since 2021

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2024 - Cathay has reached a milestone in itsjourney, with the planting of 30,000 mangrove trees in Southeast Asia since the initiative was launched in 2021. This includes 7,500 mangrove trees that Cathay and its partners have committed to plant in 2024, from tickets sold in Southeast Asia from a five-day campaign period in July 2023.Now in its fourth year,is a Southeast Asia initiative by Cathay that underscores its commitment to support local communities, restore local habitats and drive climate resilience. It involves Cathay planting a tree in the region for every ticket purchased from Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia during a specified campaign period. To kickstartthis year, 4,000 trees were planted in Thailand's Bangpu Nature Education Centre in Samut Prakan on 23 March 2024. The remaining trees will be progressively planted in mangrove forests across Southeast Asia in the coming months.Cathay continues to work with local environment and community partners to restore mangrove forests in the region. In Thailand for instance, half of the 4,000 trees were contributed by KTC (Krungthai Card), who joined Cathay's efforts in Thailand for the first time this year. Since 2021, Cathay has worked with 13 local partners across the region to plant trees and ensure they grow and thrive.Cathay Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia Dominic Perret said: "Cathay'sin Southeast Asia reinforces our aspiration to be at the forefront of sustainability leadership and to advocate for collaborative actions to go Greener Together. Giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of this endeavour, as we collaborate with our customers and business partners to protect the coastal ecosystems that many local communities in the region depend on for food, protection and income. We are extremely encouraged by the positive response we've received from other like-minded partners who have since joined us in this effort, or simply helped spread the word."will be rolled out in Southeast Asia again this year, where Cathay invites customers to contribute to the mangrove forests when they fly, simply by booking a ticket with Cathay.For more information on, please follow Cathay's Facebook page or visit:As one of the first airlines in Asia to set a target of 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for its total fuel consumption by 2030, Cathay fully recognises the challenges in transitioning to more sustainable energy in aviation. To address this, Cathay embraces a collaborative ethos, Greener Together, urging all stakeholders to unite in this important pursuit. Beyond SAF, we have also made important strides towards our 2050 carbon neutrality goal in other aspects of decarbonisation.Full details of Cathay's performance and commitments in sustainable development are available in its 2023 Sustainability Report, available here . Key highlights include committing to near-term climate improvements, accelerating the use of SAF, and moving towards more sustainable use of resources.Hashtag: #CathayPacific

