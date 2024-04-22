AOC Days: Unleashes the Potential of the World's No.1 Gaming Monitors* with Exclusive Deals across the Range

Level Up Gaming and Productivity with AOC's Award-Winning Monitors From High-Performance Gaming to Professional Displays

SINGAPORE - Media OuReach Newswire - 22 April 2024 - AOC, the world's leading gaming monitor brand*, has announced the return of AOC Days, the thrilling annual event that showcases the best of its monitor lineup with unbeatable deals for customers across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.From 22nd April to 31st May 2024, AOC Days will feature exclusive discounts, promotions, and special offers on an extensive range of monitors. Whether for a passionate gamer looking for the ultimate gaming experience or a professional seeking to enhance productivity, AOC Days is a carefully-planned series of enticing activities designed to offer something for everyone.AOC has also recently solidified its position as the world's No.1 gaming monitor brand in the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz). Its dedicated gaming brand, AGON by AOC, is at the forefront of delivering exceptional gaming experiences to enthusiasts worldwide.During AOC Days, AOC will spotlight the AGON PRO series, that combines top-tier gaming performance with the precision of OLED technology. Customers will also be able to review AOC monitors that have won the Red Dot Design Award 2023, including the AG276QZD, AG276QSG, and AG456UCZD. AOC Days will showcase the Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD49, a worthy recipient of the 2023 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award 2023, as well as the lightning fast G4 Series gaming monitors that deliver a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG respond time, designed to give users a competitive edge in gaming."As the world's No.1 gaming monitor brand, AOC is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and supporting the gaming community. Our focus on innovation has helped us maintain our leadership position and provide gamers with the tools they need to succeed," said Kevin Wu, General Manager at MMD Singapore.AOC Days, is the perfect opportunity to boost productivity with new to the market USB-C and 100Hz monitors, that are the perfect choice for a variety of tasks, from work to entertainment. These monitors combine style, functionality, and affordability, making them an excellent pick for upgrading a workspace and with AOC's USB-C monitors, users can streamline the desk setup and enjoy a clutter-free environment.AOC's monitor lineup is extensive and diverse and offers solutions for every requirement and budget, from the high-end Graphic Pro U3 series to the user-friendly B3 series, there's an AOC monitor that fits every need perfectly."AOC Days is not just a celebration of our gaming heritage; it's also an opportunity to showcase our commitment to providing top-quality monitors for every user," said Hawk Chang, Product and Marketing Head at MMD Singapore. "With the support of our industry partners, passionate team, and influential KOLs, we aim to make AOC Days a landmark event that highlights the best of what AOC has to offer."Hashtag: #AOC #AOCGaming #AGON #AGONbyAOC

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The AGON by AOC sub-brand of offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



For more information, please refer to AGON by AOC's official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook.



