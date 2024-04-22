2023 Most Influential Leaders Award

Igniting Excellence, Empowering Growth

A Medical Hong Kong Limited

The Best Professional Sleep Respiratory Disorder Solution of the Year

ABUS Hardware (Hong Kong) Limited

The Most Outstanding Hardware Brands Leader of the Year

Capstone 72

The Most Excellent Real Estate Investment Consultant Leader of the Year

Culture Linkage Limited

The Best Palace-Themed IP Brand of the Year

East Technologies Limited

The Most Innovative KOL, Digital Marketing and e-Commerce Solutions of the Year

FLORAL BLOOMS LIMITED

The Most Innovative Floral Design of the Year

Ginkgo Veterinary Hospital

The Most Outstanding Professional Veterinary Clinic of the Year

GS Ladies Collection (Member of WILLIAM CHENG & SON)

The Most Outstanding High-end Custom Clothing Boutique of the Year

Helios Education

The Most Outstanding Professional Overseas Education Consultant of the Year

Hiu Cha Plus Tea｜SOL Lifestyle Aesthetics

The Most Influential Lifestyle Aesthetics Brand Leader of the Year

Jadex Contracting Limited

The Most Outstanding Professional Engineering Expert of the Year

Mandala Medical Education Limited

The Most Outstanding Home Elderly Care Service Platform of the Year

Novartis Pharmaceuticals (HK) Limited

The Most Innovative Pharmaceuticals Company of the Year

One One Universe Trade Co.,Limited

The Most Trusted High-end Luxury Goods Wholesale Expert of the Year

P&S Life & Investment Academy

The Best Real Estate Investing Course Instructor of the Year

Pearl Makeup & Beauty Limited

The Best One-stop Makeup and Beauty Service of the Year

R.E. Lee Group

The Most Outstanding Professional Wealth Asset Management Group of the Year

S&techs (Hong Kong) Limited

The Best Professional Construction Management Contractor of the Year

Surich Asset Management Limited

The Best Professional Asset Management Group of the Year

Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited

The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Elevator Technology Engineering Brand of the Year

TAM Group

The Most Outstanding Global Cargo and Passenger GSSA of the Year

YAN YUE TONG

The Best Ginseng Cordyceps and Seafood Specialty Store of the Year



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2024 - With the aim of honoring outstanding brand leaders across various industries, BUSINESS INNOVATOR, a multimedia platform for business information and marketing, successfully organized the "2023 Most Influential Leaders Award" dinner banquet ceremony on April 19, 2024 at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Mongkok. The awards ceremony invited a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures who graced the event as officiators and presenters, exchanging exceptional and innovative business solutions with representatives from nearly a hundred companies. This resulted in a lively and captivating atmosphere.With the theme of "Igniting Excellence, Empowering Growth" this year's BUSINESS INNOVATOR has carefully chosen 22 outstanding brand leaders to be honoured with the Influential Leaders Award, covering a wide range of industries, including professional services, information technology, healthcare, financial services, beauty retail services, and more. Despite their diverse fields, all the award-winning leaders unite to exchange operational strategies and innovative business solutions, fostering collective growth across the business community.During her speech at the award ceremony,, stated, "In the contemporary business landscape, innovative brand power is the pivotal driving force behind an enterprise's success. Innovation fuels the growth engine of a company, while the brand embodies its core values and competitive advantages. Exceptional brands can distinguish themselves from their peers, winning customer acclaim and spearheading industry trends. Truly great brands, however, consistently reinvent themselves with innovative thinking, staying ahead of the curve and adapting to the ever-evolving market demands. It is these trailblazing brand leaders, armed with exceptional acumen and foresight, who steer their enterprises to ride the waves of change, propelling their brands and performances to soar. They become the vanguard, driving society's progress, co-creating a glorious path and scripting a new chapter of ascension for the future.".To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Manager, StartmeupHK, Sector Specialists Group, Invest Hong Kong, Mr. Francis Fong, Founding and Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing and Ms. Jessica Wong, Executive Director, Joint PR Consultants Limited.The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organizations across various sectors, including Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited, Joint PR Consultants Limited and Outsources (Production) Company Limited.Hashtag: #BusinessInnovator

About BUSINESS INNOVATOR

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multimedia platform for business information and marketing, dedicated to providing visibility and enhancing the reputations of businesses of all sizes. Through videos and corporate interviews, we introduce the latest developments, trends, and opportunities across various industries, along with updates on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investments, and entrepreneurship.



BUSINESS INNOVATOR regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites. We also extend invitations to well-known business leaders, startups, and small and medium-sized enterprises to share their business experiences and unique insights. This fosters the exchange of forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, enabling participants to engage directly with potential clients or partners and uncover more business opportunities.



