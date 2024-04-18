Powerledger partners with Greek energy and metals company, MYTILINEOS (through Protergia), to introduce, for the first time, one of its kind energy provenance tracking and tracing solutions in Greece.

With Powerledger's technology, MYTILINEOS can get a one-stop view of their and Protergia's clients' entire energy portfolio, including PPAs, onsite generation, and GOs, offering an efficient way of meeting energy targets at the lowest cost.

Protergia's consumers can easily trace and visualise where their energy comes from in near real-time and track their carbon footprint granularly every 5-15 minutes.

It allows consumers to trace, visualise near real-time energy using blockchain and AI.

It provides MYTILINEOS to gain a deeper insight into customer behaviour, preferences, and energy demand patterns and generates a "carbon free energy score" to understand what percentage of the meter energy consumption has been matched with carbon free energy generation.

It offers MYTILINEOS visibility over their entire energy portfolio, including PPAs, onsite generation, and Guarantees of Origins (GOs).

It enables 'time' and 'location' record stamping of energy generation and consumption, allowing for a seamless transition to a 24/7 renewable energy system.

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Powerledger in partnership with MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals (RIC: MYTr.AT) (ATH: MYTIL) (OTC Pink: MYTHY) (MYTILINEOS) through Protergia , introduces energy provenance tracking and tracing solutions in Greece.With the Powerledger platform , MYTILINEOS' and Protergia's consumers can now track, trace and visualise where their energy comes from in near real-time and track their carbon footprint granularly. Simultaneously, MYTILINEOS' and Protergia's consumers can take action on their energy consumption, shifting it to a time with a greener energy supply or investing in storage solutions. Powerledger's platform can also help them make smarter procurement decisions, such as when and with whom it would make sense to sign Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that contribute to a more hybrid energy portfolio, adapting better to their energy needs. As part of the partnership, the two companies are also delivering smart solutions like green energy tracking and price discovery for EV charging points.Powerledger - MYTILINEOS partnership boasts several key features as following:

Powerledger 's public blockchain boasts high scalability, extremely low transaction costs, and energy efficiency to handle tens of thousands of transactions.Powerledger and MYTILINEOS partnershipFor further information please contactPowerledger is a software company that uses blockchain, AI and Web3 to solve pressing energy challenges and enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity. Powerledger's software and features work alongside the existing infrastructure of energy systems, enabling greater control and ownership for consumers and producers alike.Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger's solutions to be at the forefront of energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognised as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.Founded in Greece in 1990, MYTILINEOS is an industrial and energy multinational company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.5 billion and €1.0 billion respectively. The Company is focused on sustainability, it has set itself the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by at least 30% by 2030 and achieving a neutral footprint in its total business activity by 2050, based on ESG performance indicators for Environment, Society and the Governance.MYTILINEOS, through Protergia, is active in the supply of electricity and natural gas, offering modern and reliable services and combined electricity and natural gas products, with more than 500,000 supplies throughout the country.The sophisticated way Protergia offers its products shows the future of energy and opens a new path with new possibilities for thousands of homes and businesses.

