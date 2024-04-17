TRON Unveils Legendary Theme Song with Top Composer Hans Zimmer

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - On April 16, the globally renowned decentralized platform TRON revealed its partnership with the esteemed composer Hans Zimmer to create a groundbreaking musical masterpiece in the Web3 sphere—the TRON Anthem. This upcoming theme song, set for a global release, not only symbolizes the unity and pioneering spirit of the TRON community but also reflects global users' shared hope for the digital world's future. TRON founder Justin Sun said that this piece is a tribute to the entire TRON community, aiming to inspire and empower users worldwide in ways never seen before.Hans Zimmer is a globally acclaimed maestro of film scoring and has won numerous Oscars and Grammy awards. In recent years, his collaborations with the renowned director Christopher Nolan have elevated his career to new heights. Zimmer is skilled at crafting grand, sweeping soundscapes that authentically capture the intricacies of characters' innermost emotions, which distinguishes him as a quintessential figure in epic film scoring.Sun has long been an avid admirer of the epic feel and profound emotional depth in Zimmer's compositions. The crypto community was undoubtedly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and market downturn. Sun believes that tremendous strength needs to be summoned to uplift both the TRON community and the wider crypto world, and music is the ideal medium for this purpose. Through this powerful and epic piece, Sun hopes to motivate the community while showcasing TRON's vision and contributions in the Web3 era.The inception of this collaboration was sparked by a deep conversation between Sun and Zimmer in early 2022. Through this dialogue, these two luminaries in different domains unearthed a shared vision and aspiration for the digital future. Justin Sun demonstrated TRON's vision of building a more open and equitable Internet in Web3, which engendered the creation of the TRON Anthem.After two years of conscientious planning and orchestration, the collaboration between the two yielded a fruitful result—the TRON Anthem. Starting with an exploratory and futuristic prelude, the melody develops piece by piece to portray the genesis of a new crypto world, the furious storm on the journey ahead, and the determined marching of believers and builders toward the visible dreamland.Speaking about the TRON Anthem concepts, Zimmer shared, "Part of my job is to do what you can't imagine......Let's make music which has a timeless feel about it. Music that makes you want to go and open your arms and embrace the future in the most humanistic way you can."Captivating with its uplifting melody and deep meaning, the theme song depicts a more open, free, and equitable digital future, bringing great motivation and resonance to the TRON community.As one of the world's largest open blockchain platforms, TRON has strived to build a decentralized platform over the years in the hope of advancing technical innovation and the global expansion of the digital economy. Six years since its launch, TRON has established itself as one of the most pivotal infrastructures within the crypto space. According to its official statistics, TRON has over 227 million users worldwide, more than 7.4 billion total transactions, and over $21.6 billion in total value locked (TVL), ranking second in the industry. As such, TRON's partnership with Hans Zimmer not only signifies the crossover between the music and tech sectors but also transpires its commitment to boosting the Web3 culture.As Justin Sun suggests, the TRON Anthem is an embodiment of the innovative spirit and decentralized ideal that spurs our global users to push the envelope of the digital world and construct a more open, transparent, and vigorous future. As the musical work becomes well-publicized, TRON looks forward to joining forces with partners and users all over the world to usher in a new era of digital economy and write a new page in human history.song link： https://open.spotify.com/album/3R7SfeW3M6ZRPGQvJVwJ3O Hashtag: #TRON

