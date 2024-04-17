Advertisement

ANNEX A



No.



Organisation



Website



Booth No.



1



88dent by 8853 S.p.A.



www.88dent.com



H 15



2



B&B Dental



www.bebdental.it



H 02



3



Biologitech Srl



www.biologitech.it



G 06



4



BTK



www.btk.dental



H 12



5



CIMsystem



www.cimsystem.com



H 13



6



CORICAMA since 1873



www.coricama.it



H 17



7



COSWELL S.p.A.



www.coswell.biz



H 07



8



C-TECH IMPLANT SRL



www.c-tech-implant.com



G 02



9



Curasept



www.curaseptspa.it



J 11



10



DenTag srl



www.dentag.com



G 10



11



DENTAL MANUFACTURING SPA



www.ruthinium.it



H 16



12



DENTAL MARKET SRL



www.plussproduction.it



G 08



13



EURONDA



www.euronda.com



H 19



14



IDS Dental



www.idsdental.it



H 08



15



Jdentalcare



www.jdentalcare.com



J 07



16



LASCOD S.p.A.



www.lascod.it



H 05



17



MAJOR DENTAL



www.majordental.com



H 11



18



Mectron



www.mectron.it



J 01



19



MEDESY SRL



www.medesy.it



G 14



20



SIA ORTHODONTIC MANUFACTURER SRL



www.siaorthodontics.com



H 01



21



PIERREL S.p.A.



www.pierrelgroup.com



G 12



22



UNIVET LOUPES



www.univetloupes.com



H 18



23



Xline S.r.l.



www.xlinemaging.com



J 15





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - Back for its 13edition, the highly anticipatedreturns from, promising an extraordinary showcase of cutting-edge dental innovations and expertise. Spanning over 17,000sqm of exhibition space atthe event will witness the participation of over 500 exhibitors from 33 countries, as they showcase their latest inventions and products covering the prosthodontics, orthodontics, endodontics, and pediatric dentistry industry.This year's edition themedwill also spotlight the participation ofand an Italian Lounge, hosted by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and UNIDI (Italian Dental Industry Association).Italy's dental industry is a cornerstone of global healthcare, with an export value of 875 million in 2022 and growing at a compound average growth rate at 7% over the past decade. The production of Italian dental service market sector, valued at 1.3 billion euros in 2022, has demonstrated impressive growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2011 and 2023. Notably, following the pandemic, the production sector witnessed an approximate 30% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels (UNIDI, 2023).The equipment category commands the highest percentage in total export of Italian companies, followed by clinical consumables, emphasising Italy's focus on developing equipment sales internationally. The global dental market, valued at USD 38.9 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase to USD 57.7 billion by 2027 (UNIDI, 2023).Looking ahead, Italy's dental sector anticipates positive growth in productions and export value, with a strategic focus on technology development and digital integration. Organisations like the Italian Dental Industry Association (UNIDI) serves as a central hub for collaboration and innovation within the Italian dental industry, fostering partnerships among manufacturers, practitioners, and regulatory bodies to drive continuous advancements. Through its robust network and initiatives, UNIDI champions research and development, ensuring that Italian dental products remain at the forefront of technological innovation and quality excellence.Among the activities at IDEM 2024, a highlight is the, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and UNIDI (Italian Dental Industry Association), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Located at booth G16, this exclusive space is designed for high-impact B2B meetings, as well as to facilitate valuable partnerships, between theand local counterparts. The Italian companies will be showcasing a plethora of products that ranges from household oral products to surgical, lab equipment and supplies, and to advanced dental software and technology. For a complete list of exhibitors and booth numbers, please refer to, emphasised the significance of Italy's presence at IDEM 2024, saying, "Italy's consistent participation underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving advancements in the dental industry. IDEM 2024 not only offers our 23 Italian participating companies the opportunity to showcase their expertise, but also serve as a catalyst for forging strategic alliances in the Singapore market and ignite new growth on a global scale. Looking ahead, Italy's dental sector is poised for remarkable expansion in the realms of technology development and digital integration. I am eagerly anticipating the innovative breakthroughs that will emerge as we push the boundaries further, paving the way towards exciting new frontiers of the future."Expressing his excitement about Italy's participation,said, "We are thrilled to participate in IDEM 2024, showcasing Italy's rich heritage of dental innovation and 23 Italian companies joining forces to demonstrate our country's leadership in the global dental market. Italy's dental sector is well known and highly appreciated globally for its reliability, technological innovation and cutting-edge solutions, with total exports reaching 875 million euros in 2022."said, "IDEM represents an ideal platform for the Italian dental industry in Southeast Asia. In an all comprehensive 3-day event, UNIDI members seize the opportunity to meet professionals and dealers from the whole area - Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore – presenting the latest innovations in the dental industry."Central to ITA's engagement is the official opening of theDistinguished speakers, including, will deliver insightful speeches, underscoring the significance of Italian contributions to the dental sector.Attendees can look forward to a three-day B2B trade fair at IDEM 2024, which holds paramount significance in light of the surge in dental implants and oral procedures, driven by an aging population and various risk factors including medication, smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, and inherited problems. This growing demand reflects the expanding market within the dental services sector, which encompasses a diverse range of treatments from cosmetic surgery to oral cancer detection and treatment, all aimed at addressing various oral diseases and ailments.Attendees can explore the transformative impact of recent technological advancements such as digital dentistry, laser therapy, and 3D printing on patient outcomes. To view the full list of Italian exhibitors at IDEM 2024, visit: https://www.idem-singapore.com/ . For more information, visit: https://www.ice.it/en/ Hashtag: #IDEM2024

