BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to attend and deliver a speech entitled "AI CITY: The Next Habitat on Earth" at Web Summit, the world's technological Olympia, in Doha, Qatar.Victor AI shared his thoughts with global audiences, delving into the intricacies of urban evolution. He illustrated how humans have utilized technology to transform their habitats from ancient times to modern society, analyzed the challenges of land, energy, and production scarcity on Earth, and creatively introduced Terminus Group's technological-driven solutions and the original definition of future habitat: SPACE, which stands for Sustainable, Perceptible, Autonomous, Customized, and Energetic.Future cities will fully adopt renewable energy and comprehensively apply technologies such as carbon management and carbon sequestration to minimize the impact of urban operations on nature and ensure the long-term healthy development of human habitats.Based on AIoT technology, smart devices deployed in various urban scenarios in future cities will have perceptual capabilities - people no longer need to work hard to adapt and integrate into the environment they live in, and the city will be able to perceive and adapt to people's needs.Through deep learning, future cities will be able to learn and know user habits, and offer autonomous services based on their timely reactions. When the city detects a user fainting or similar accidents, it will trigger an alarm and automatically call an ambulance, greatly improving emergency management efficiency.With a multi-level innovative network architecture, future cities will be able to provide tailor-made, customized services for each user, instead of offering monotonous and standardized services. The marginalized needs of vulnerable groups will also be fully considered.Based on the four features and capabilities: sustainable, perceptible, autonomous, and customized, people will be able to embrace and enjoy a more energetic, innovative, and greener exciting lifestyle in future cities.As the global leading smart services and AIoT solutions provider, Terminus Group has put the above "SPACE" concept into real implementation and has enabled smart industrial parks that integrated the "SPACE" capabilities in Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, China, and globally.Steeped in the bond with Middle East, Terminus Group provided more than 150 AIoT-enabled smart robots and brought smart cities technologies to the largest-ever Expo2020 Dubai, serving nearly 30 million international visits and more than 100 countries leaders, showcasing a customized, innovative, and low-carbon driven capability for futuristic area.Victor AI believes that, Terminus Group joined hands with partners from the GCC area、South-East Asia、Africa and Europe, bringing the world a new generation of solutions for the 'Digital and Sustainable Eden' while continuously promoting the development of green and innovative future cities based on the 'SPACE' concept.Hashtag: #TerminusGroup

