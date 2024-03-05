



Singapore is one of the Philippines’ top sources of foreign direct investment inflows and a major trading partner. With more than 1 million business enterprises and 1,430 accounting firms in the Philippines, ISCA and PICPA will work together to train and strengthen the professional development of accountants to support businesses.



PICPA will partner ISCA in developing accountancy talents and providing upskilling opportunities for accountancy professionals in the Philippines. Aspiring Chartered Accountants who would like to know more about the internationally recognised Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification and other ISCA programmes such as the ISCA Professional Business Accountant Programme, the ISCA Financial Forensic Accounting Qualification, the ISCA Sustainability Professional Certifications and the recently launched



Through these programmes which are developed in Singapore and aligned with international standards, accountancy professionals will be equipped with relevant skills and competencies to meet business demands. This professional development collaboration between PICPA and ISCA will strengthen the capabilities of accountancy professionals, reinforce and support the capacities of businesses and the expansion plans of professional services firms.



ISCA and PICPA will also be exploring collaboration through joint-membership pathways, joint events, and conferences, aimed at promoting the attractiveness of the accountancy profession.



Atty. Randy Blanza, CPA, National President of PICPA, said, “It’s an exciting time for the practice of accountancy in the Philippines. This agreement will open more opportunities to Filipino CPAs to practice their profession in international markets, including Singapore and other international territories.”



Ms Gladeys Jill A. Santos, ISCA Philippines Chapter Chairperson, said, “We are very pleased to be able to mark another milestone in ISCA’s efforts to develop the accountancy profession across the region. This agreement will bring the SCAQ and other ISCA programmes further, not only opening doors for accountants in the Philippines to gain internationally recognised credentials, but also growing and strengthening the accounting profession and businesses in both countries.”



About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 35,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.





Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.





ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore – CA (Singapore) – designation.





ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.





About Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)

The Philippine Institute of Certified Accountants or PICPA is the accredited integrated professional organization (AIPO) of CPAs by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and has been awarded five times as PRC most outstanding APO from among other professional organizations. PICPA was founded in November 1929 by a group of illustrious pioneers in the accounting profession: Enrique Caguiat, Santiago de la Cruz, Francisco Dalupan, Jaime Hernandez, Felipe Ollada, Ramon del Rosario, Antonio Sanchez, Jose Torres, Artemio Tulio, Clemente Uson and Jesus Zulueta. W. W. Larkin, holder of CPA Certificate No. 1, was its first president.