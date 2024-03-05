The HKSTP Pavilion mimics Hong Kong’s iconic I&T landmark – the “Golden Egg”, showcasing cutting-edge innovation ranging from biotech, healthtech, logistics, AI, robotics, to new energy from eight forward-looking Park companies.

Under the witness of Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government (second from left) and H.E. Dr. Munir M. Eldesouki, President, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (second from right), Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (first from right), and Mr Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport (first from left), signed a MoU with Dr. Khalid A. Aldakkan, Senior Vice President for Innovation Parks, KACST (middle), to form a strategic partnership between the Hong Kong and Saudi I&T ecosystems, accelerating the growth and development of start-ups and talent.

Titled “Hong Kong Healthtech Innovations Driving Global Transformation for Generations to Come”, the HKSTP-hosted panel discussion offered unique insights from robotics expert Professor Samuel Au, President of Cornerstone Robotics (first from left); Information and Communications Technology veteran Mr Chi Man Lam, Founder and CEO of Applied Technology Group (second from right); and passionate drug hunter Dr Zhu Tian, Co-Founder and CEO of GenEditBio (second from left).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 -Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has kicked off the first leg of a landmark delegation with the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) and Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport) to the Middle East. Together with eight Park companies and first stopping at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, HKSTP is on a mission to rally innovators across the respective ecosystems to keep up with the global speed of disruptive innovation and technology (I&T).The opening of the first-ever Hong Kong Pavilion at LEAP was officiated by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry (SITI) of the HKSAR Government, Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP and Mr Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport. At the same occasion, HKSTP has landed a strategic MoU with Saudi Arabia's leading technology R&D government institution, the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST). The MoU provides reciprocal soft-landing opportunities for companies in both regions, as well as commitment to collaborate on technology, industry best practices and support for startups across the two ecosystem networks.Professor Sun Dong, SITI of the HKSAR Government, said, "I am deeply impressed by the energetic I&T culture and supportive programmes available at KACST. The strategic partnership between KACST and our I&T flagships will further deepen the I&T exchange between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, accelerate the growth and development of our start-ups and nurture more global I&T talent."Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "LEAP 2024 is a crossroads of culture and innovation that captures the boundless energy and ambition of the Middle East. It is also an electrifying opportunity for HKSTP and eight of our Park companies to showcase cutting-edge advancements and explore the mega potential of Saudi Arabia. We are proud to be part of the Hong Kong delegation. Hong Kong is ready to collaborate, nurture breakthroughs and partner, as we all leap into a new era of innovation."Leveraging the Saudi Vision 2030, HKSTP also orchestrated the "Hong Kong Healthtech Innovations Driving Global Transformation for Generations to Come" panel session at LEAP to ignite discussions on R&D, investment, and collaboration. Three Hong Kong biotech and healthtech innovation leaders: Prof Samuel Au, President of Cornerstone Robotics; Dr Zhu Tian, Co-Founder and CEO of GenEditBio and Mr Chi Man Lam, Founder and CEO of Applied Technology Group illuminated the prospects of healthtech and highlighted Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia's shared visions and limitless opportunities in the industry. Hong Kong-based biotech startup, GenEditBio, has also made its mark in the region with the confirmed MoU with Anwa Biosciences, a leading Saudi genomic firm. Both companies are collaborating to use cutting-edge CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology to combat genetic diseases, starting with sickle cell disease.HKSTP Park companies participating in LEAP 2024 and their innovative technologies:Hashtag: #HKSTP #LEAP2024 #ITIB #SITI #Cyberport #KACST #Riyadh #SaudiArabia #MiddleEast #I&T

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.



We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.





Advertisement

Advertisement