Advertisement

Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Amari Pattaya , nestled at the serene northern edge of Pattaya Bay, Thailand, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering - the immersive. Tailored for families, couples, and groups of friends, this captivating event takes place every Saturday on the resort's green and lush lawn, set against the picturesque backdrop of Pattaya Bay's mesmerising sunset. Just steps away lies a serene stretch of one of Thailand's most popular beaches, adorned with golden sands and gently lapping waves, creating a personal tropical paradise. Entry is free, with both resort guests and locals invited to join the unforgettable evening, featuring delicious food and drink, arts and crafts, outdoor games, live music and welcoming hospitality amidst the balmy Thai evening air.From 17:00 to 20:00, attendees are treated to a culinary journey featuring a delightful selection of meticulously crafted dishes and refreshing beverages, celebrating the essence of coastal living. Beach Lawn Glamping is more than just a gastronomic delight; it's a sanctuary for creativity and exploration.Starting from 17:30 to 20:00, guests of all ages can unleash their imagination and artistic flair through engaging arts and crafts activities, where every creation becomes a testament to the beauty of self-expression. As live music fills the air with rhythmic melodies from 18:00 to 20:00, attendees find themselves swept away by the charm of the occasion, dancing beneath the stars and forging connections that transcend language and culture.Whether savouring exquisite flavours, indulging in creative pursuits, or losing themselves in the enchanting melodies, Beach Lawn Glamping promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend.A slice of paradise on the pristine shores of Pattaya Bay, away from the hustle-and-bustle, Amari Pattaya is a luxurious, family-friendly resort, with spaces thoughtfully designed for that comforting home-from-home experience, with sand, sea and surf provided aplenty. With unparalleled views of the azure waters, golden sands and lush greenery, this iconic, tranquil resort embodies the essence of Thai hospitality. From its elegantly appointed rooms and suites to its world-class amenities, every aspect of Amari Pattaya is designed to offer guests an unforgettable stay. Whether lounging by the infinity pool, rejuvenating at the Breeze Spa, or savouring delectable cuisine at its signature restaurants, guests are treated to a truly unforgettable retreat and invited to discover the beauty of this Thai coastal paradise. Younger group members will be well-entertained with a comprehensive Kids Club, large pool complete with fountains and slides, and play park. Making family trips, multi-generational travel, or travelling with a group, easier than ever, Amari Pattaya offers 2-3 bedroom Amari Suites. The vibrant buzz of Pattaya's modern city malls are also nearby for those looking to add shopping and exploration into their trip.Hashtag: #AmariPattaya

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.