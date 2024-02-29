Fireside chat at the Global Launch of the Dalio Market Principles (DMP) Online Program with Ray Dalio, moderated by Foo Mee Har.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - In a groundbreaking move to democratize access to premier, practice-based investment management education worldwide, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) announced the global launch of the Dalio Market Principles (DMP) Online Program. The launch event was attended by over 80 distinguished leaders in wealth and asset management, as well as family offices, across Singapore and the region.Based on the research and insights developed by the renowned investor Mr. Ray Dalio over five decades, this Program is designed to help learners understand the universal linkages driving markets and economies. The Program also offers a world-class pathway for participants to advance their skills and capabilities in investing. It benefits not only investors seeking to sharpen their insights, but also finance professionals across various sectors, including asset management, wealth management, family offices, reserves management, and policy. To ensure greater accessibility for learners worldwide, the Program leverages cutting-edge technology, such as generative AI, to provide an immersive digital learning experience that is accessible anytime and from any location.As the world confronts what Mr. Dalio identifies as 'a changing world order,' the launch of the program is timely in providing investors with a practical, market-tested framework to understand market cycles and how to navigate them effectively."The world is changing in ways that we've not experienced in our lifetimes but have happened many times in the past," says Mr Ray Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor and Member of the Board, Bridgewater Associates. "To deal with these changes well, investors need to recognize the deeper patterns of history and the underlying timeless and universal principles driving markets and economies. My hope for this course is that it provides this knowledge as well as an opportunity for investors to further refine their own investment principles."Commenting on the launch, Ms. Foo Mee Har, CEO of WMI, says, "With Singapore being a leading global wealth management hub, we are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind investment education initiative. The Dalio Market Principles Online Program is designed to empower finance professionals and investors with a strong foundation for understanding the forces driving markets, enabling participants to build investment portfolios tapping drivers of differential asset returns, economic and currency cycles, and paradigm shifts. Most importantly, this program is designed to fully equip those aspiring to establish successful careers in various sectors of the finance industry."To support local residents with capability development, the DMP Program is accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF), and eligible participants may receive up to 70% course fee subsidies. The Program is also SkillsFuture Credit claimable.The DMP Online Program is designed to provide a flexible and highly interactive online learning experience. Participants will be able to 'live through' major market events as an investor or policymaker, assess how their expectations for the future and investment decisions measure up, and learn from mistakes. The Program'spurpose-builtwill enable them to create and stress test portfolios, evaluating their investment performance across different macro scenarios with data from up to 40 major economies over the last 120 years.Providing participants with a personalized learning experience, the Program's innovativewill guide learners through the curriculum. Fully integrated into the course, the Tutor will be able to answer questions, generate quizzes, get feedback, and search through a vast repository of Mr Dalio's writings over the past decades, for participants to learn at their own pace.In addition, participants will also gain opportunities to learn, network and thrive with peers and leaders from the industry. Through cohort-based activities such as discussion forums and live online workshops, participants will be able to glean multiple perspectives on investments and the financial markets from industry players from diverse backgrounds. The Program also lays a foundational pathway for those seeking excellence as a great investor, which will later include opportunities to apply for a Dalio Fellowship to be launched in the future.For more information about the Dalio Market Principles Online Program, please visit www.wmi.edu.sg/dmp-online Hashtag: #wealthmanagementinstitute

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wealth Management Institute

Established in 2003, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) is committed to building capabilities for investing in a better tomorrow. Founded by GIC and Temasek, our vision is to be Asia's Centre of Excellence for wealth and asset management education and research. WMI is appointed as Singapore's Lead Training Provider for Private Banking by the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).



WMI also helms the Global-Asia Family Office Circle, a network platform that fosters a trusted environment to build capabilities and community in the family office sector. The GFO Circle is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).



WMI provides a comprehensive suite of practice-based certification and diploma programmes and collaborates with leading universities for master's qualifications. With over 20,000 annual enrolments, WMI provides training in asset management, wealth management, compliance, risk management, family office, as well as the development of the next generation across more than 100 programmes.



Advertisement

About Raymond T. Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor, and Member of the Bridgewater Board, Bridgewater Associates, LP

A global macro investor for more than 50 years, Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates out of his two-bedroom apartment in NYC and ran it for most of its 47 years, building it into the largest hedge fund in the world. Ray remains an investor and mentor at Bridgewater and serves on its board. He is also the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Principles: Life and Work, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, and Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises. He graduated with a B.S. in Finance from C.W. Post College in 1971 and received an MBA degree from Harvard Business School in 1973. He has been married to his wife, Barbara, for more than 40 years and has three grown sons and five grandchildren. He is an active philanthropist with special interests in ocean exploration and helping to rectify the absence of equal opportunity in education, healthcare, and finance.

About the Dalio Market Principles (DMP) Online Program

The Dalio Market Principles (DMP) Online Program is a global initiative by the Wealth Management Institute and supported by Dalio Philanthropies, to help investors understand the underlying linkages driving markets and economies, and give them the investment skills to navigate the changes.



This first-of-its-kind programme is developed with Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor of Bridgewater Associates. Ray has been a global macro investor for over 50 years, and his investment innovations and thought leadership have made a lasting mark on the industry.



The Program provides a practical, market-tested framework to understand market cycles and the applied skills to navigate them effectively. It also covers Ray's key investment principles underlying his passive and active investment strategies.



The Program is designed to provide a flexible and highly interactive online learning experience, with cutting-edge tools including a Generative AI Virtual Tutor and a Portfolio Builder to create and stress-test portfolios. As the body of knowledge is captured online, it allows learners to access it anytime, anywhere at their own pace.

Advertisement