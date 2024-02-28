Image Courtesy: Hong Kong Immigration Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - On February, 2024 The latest policy address, the Hong Kong government introduced the CIES. Eligible investors who invest HKD 30 million or more in assets such as stocks, funds, and bonds (excluding real estate) in Hong Kong can apply for entry through this scheme. The Hong Kong Immigration Consultant Limited is launching a new service in response to the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) introduced by the Hong Kong government.Since the Financial Secretary, Mr. Paul Chan, announced the launch of the new version of the "Capital Investment Entrant Scheme" in the government's "Budget" in February 2023, Hong Kong Immigration Limited has received more than 1,600 inquiries about the scheme by the end of December, showing that the public is very concerned about the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES). Mr. Wu, the person in charge of Hong Kong Immigration Limited, said: "The government has not yet publicly detailed the content of the plan and eligibility requirements, but summarizing the experience of successful investment immigration applications in the past, the completeness and accuracy of asset proof are the keys to successful approval."Hong Kong Immigration Limited is committed to assisting and providing clear guidance on CIES for all existing and potential customers. It has launched a comprehensive eligibility screening process to ensure that customers can smoothly apply after the details of CIES are officially announced.Hong Kong Immigration Limited, as a comprehensive immigration service consultant, continues to deepen its after-sales service, the services include study consultation, real estate investment guidance, and visa renewal services, creating a comprehensive and thoughtful support network for customers. The company's follow-up services are not limited to the completion of immigration procedures, but also provide comprehensive support and convenience for customers' life in Hong Kong through cooperation with leading companies in various industries.Education is an important factor in many families' immigration decisions. The study consultation team of Hong Kong Immigration Limited provides personalized school selection suggestions. Services include school screening, application procedure guidance, interview preparation, and scholarship application; in terms of real estate investment, the company uses its extensive industry network to provide customers with market trend analysis, property selection suggestions, and investment return assessment. For visa renewal services, Hong Kong Immigration Limited provides procedural help, interpretation of the latest policies and strategic suggestions, as well as complete case handling to ensure that customers can successfully complete the visa renewal within the validity period.Hashtag: #HongKongImmigrationLimited

Hong Kong Immigration Limited

Hong Kong Immigration Limited is a professional immigration service organization that provides efficient and reliable immigration application processes, along with comprehensive post-application support to clients. With its wealth of experience in immigration applications and in-depth knowledge of government policies, the company ensures high-quality services for individuals seeking to migrate.

