VinFast wins double awards at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024VinFast made a strong impression at its first IIMS 2024 appearance with a wide range of right-hand drive SUVs across segments A-E, including the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. This impressive showcase captured the "Favorite SEA Premier Launch" award. The award was granted by a council of prestigious international journalists, and recognizes VinFast's achievement amongst 188 competing brands.VinFast's impressive debut was also highlighted by their award-winning booth, earning the title "Best Booth Car" from the Awards Council. The exhibition area, spanning 670 m2, showcased a diverse fleet of electric vehicles within a modern design that embodied both an electrified future and innovative spirit. This display strongly resonated with the public, inspiring visions of a green, sustainable, and smart transportation future.Prior to IIMS 2024, VinFast had already garnered numerous accolades at prestigious international technology and automobile exhibitions, including the "Innovation Award Honoree" at CES 2024, "The Rising Star" award at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and the "Corporate Sustainability Champions" - ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. This consistent recognition at industry events cements VinFast's strong position and solidifies its growing stature within the global automotive market.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id.





