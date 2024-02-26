Advertisement

THOOTHUKUDI, TAMILNADU Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Thiru M. K. Stalin, Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; Thiru Dr. T. R. B. Rajaa, Honorable Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu; Thiru V. Arun Roy IAS, Industries Secretary, Member of Parliament – Thoothukudi constituency; Ministers of state, MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu), senior representatives from the State government and the VinFast India leadership team.Spanning 400 acres within the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial estate, the electric vehicle facility boasts a total initial investment of $500 million over 5 years, with a projected capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually. This will create jobs for 3,000 to 3,500 local residents. While strengthening partnerships with world-leading suppliers, VinFast also plans to promote localization, contributing positively to local economic growth.statingadded,India represents a key market in VinFast's global expansion plan, capitalizing on the potential presented by this rapidly growing market. The project not only affirms VinFast's global reach but also joins the existing manufacturing complex in Vietnam and future plants in the U.S. and Indonesia, solidifying VinFast's global manufacturing ecosystem.In addition to the manufacturing facilities, VinFast plans to establish a nationwide dealership network to build a strong brand presence and swiftly connect with customers across the country. VinFast is committed to providing the Indian market with premium quality products, competitive pricing, and outstanding after-sales services to make electric mobility widely accessible and strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

