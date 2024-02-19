Advertisement

Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC PINK: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our new Greenbriar Director Chris Harvey, has recommended for executive approval, which is granted, a cash dividend policy whereby 35% of the annual free cash flow (FCF) derived from any of the company's projects, specifically at this time Sage Ranch and Montalva, will be distributed to all shareholders via a future annual cash dividend that is in compliance with all standard and customary regulatory policies in both Canada and the United States. Further, starting prices at our Cardero Ranch project will be approximately USD $200,000 for a 650 square foot starters unit and the corporate terms for the entire project begins at a carried interest of 20% of the FCF net of third source funding. The project is outlined for 3,500 units of mixed use.In addition, the company is actively engaged to acquire a sizeable entry-level housing project in both Southern Arizona and Hawaii. Details on the projects to follow.JPM USD $4 Trillion AUMChris began his career at JP Morgan 39 years ago, and helped build out the firm's overall investment banking capabilities. His roles included client banker, head of foreign exchange options, emerging markets derivatives, and then built an advisory and solutions team focused on corporate finance valuation, as well as tax and accounting efficiency. He was also responsible for reputational risk for the firm's investment bank in the Americas.After spending several years as the Chief Country Officer for Japan, Chris then ran the Wealth Management business for all of Latin America, with his final position as the CEO of JP Morgan Securities for four years.Chris is from Columbus, Ohio and holds a degree in Economics from Harvard College.Greenbriar is named as one of the top performers on the TSXV Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. Since inception, Greenbriar has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and develop accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year asset growth.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued sustainable assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Ph: 949-903-5906Hashtag: #Greenbriar

