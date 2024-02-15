A1 Telekom Austria AG, Austria (EMEA region): recognised for their immense Rainbow TM growth in 2023, moving the installed base of traditional communications to the cloud.

growth in 2023, moving the installed base of traditional communications to the cloud. Orange Business, France (FRANCE region): recognised for their strong commitment to ALE in transforming and upselling the installed base.

COM plan + service GmbH, Germany (GERMANY region): recognised for having built up innovative Cloud go-to-market model in order to scale up installed base migration.

3Corp Technology, Brazil (AMERICAS region): recognised for proactively supporting numerous customers in Brazil with their move to the cloud.

ACA Pacific Technology(S) Pte. Ltd., Singapore (APAC region): recognised for their strong commitment to ALE, transforming the cloud offering with telco M1 Ltd., expanding new go-to-market revenue streams.

Axians Italy, Italy (EMEA region): recognised for their numerous projects in the transportation, energy and hospitality sectors.

NXO France, France (FRANCE region): recognised for their strong engagement and growth in vertical markets.

REDNET GmbH, Germany (GERMANY region): recognised for their strong investment in sales, pre- and post-sales, which led to significant revenues in the government market.

Axede, Colombia (AMERICAS region): recognised for their phenomenal growth in Colombia nearly tripling their year-over-year business with a focus on the local healthcare market.

Hong Kong Telecommunications, Hong Kong (APAC region): recognised for their impressive year-on-year growth, bolstering the adoption of ALE's communications portfolio in the public sector.

Tech First Gulf, United Arab Emirates (EMEA region): recognised for their incredible growth, more than doubling their commitment to ALE across all Middle East focus verticals.

Alliance-Com, France (FRANCE region): recognised for their strong growth momentum across ALE solutions.

NTT Germany AG & Co. KG, Germany (GERMANY region): recognised for being a pioneer for future technologies such as Rainbow TM Edge and their excellent execution of the joint development plan.

Edge and their excellent execution of the joint development plan. SSP Telecom Inc., Canada (AMERICAS region): recognised for their fantastic growth, providing excellent support to ALE throughout North America in many vertical markets, notably transportation, healthcare and government.

BIN Solutions Co. Ltd. South Korea (APAC region): recognised for their strong growth momentum, driving Wi-Fi 6 transformation and growth in healthcare.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 February 2024 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its partners worldwide. The Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Partner Awards are made up of three categories: Digital Transformation, Vertical Growth and Best Growth. The winning Business Partners have shown an ability to deliver exceptional services, customer satisfaction and impressive results.The award winners were announced during the ALE Connex24 Partner Event, where attendees heard ALE's CEO, Jack Chen, and his executive and management teams, speak about how Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will accompany its business partners to drive sustainable business for their companies and customers.The theme for this year's event was 'Technology for a Sustainable Future', which underlines the importance of how ALE works hand-in-hand with its partners to create and deliver positive and sustainable outcomes for their customers.Congratulations to the following ALE partners who have demonstrated excellence in the implementation of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions and, through their expertise, helped customers overcome today's business challenges:"At Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise we firmly believe that technology can help individuals and companies better connect and collaborate in more innovative and productive ways. Connex24 'Technology for a Sustainable Future' is the perfect stage to celebrate the impressive achievements of our business partners and discuss our ambitious plans for continued joint success in the future. With these awards, ALE recognises the engagement, dedication, teamwork and unwavering customer-centric focus of our business partners. We look forward to seeing how this continues to grow in 2024 and beyond."Claudio Soland, Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market (GMT) & Services, Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseHashtag: #AlcatelLucentEnterprise #Technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.





Advertisement

Advertisement

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.