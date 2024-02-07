Violas Xiao, XTransfer Local CEO of Singapore (left) had a friendly conversation with the Singapore Minister of Education, Chan Chun Sing (right).

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - XTransfer,was recently invited to the Singapore Valley Awards (SVA) ceremony., represented the company at the event and had a friendly conversation with the Singapore Minister of Education, Chan Chun Sing. In the future, XTransfer will actively provide internship and job opportunities for Singaporean students, promoting talent exchange and development between China and Singapore. The organisers of the Singapore Valley Awards warmly welcome XTransfer's participation in this event.The Singapore Valley Awards, founded in early 2017 by Chinese and Singaporean entrepreneurs with support from Tembusu Partners, a Singapore private equity investment firm, offers students with the most compelling business ideas a fully sponsored internship in China for the acquisition of deeper knowledge of the China market and entrepreneurship in practice, aiming to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among undergraduates in Singapore. The Singapore Valley Awards serve as an important link for cooperation and development between China and Singapore, injecting momentum into bilateral cooperation and enhancing sustainable development of the bilateral relationship., stated, "We are honoured to participate in this program and provide internship opportunities for young Singaporeans to support their growth and development. Being a financial technology company, we recognise the significance of adapting to the rapidly evolving business landscape. We believe that the younger generation's innovative ideas can significantly contribute to development. Hence, we heavily invest in nurturing young talent and remain committed to supporting their advancement. We firmly believe that the younger generation is the cornerstone of future social and economic growth and social development. By participating in this program, we believe we can help Singaporean youth unlock their potential and contribute to the prosperity of society."XTransfer takes on the role of China's leading B2B cross-border trade finance platform, fostering cooperation and development between China and Singapore in economy and trade. As an important international financial centre and one of Asia's most significant offshore trading ports, Singapore provides convenient channels for cross-border trade and a stable, efficient and global business environment. In the future, XTransfer will continue to expand its presence in the Singapore market, radiating to surrounding countries and accelerating internationalisation efforts to provide convenient cross-border financial and risk control services for global SMEs.Hashtag: #Singapore #XTransfer #Internship #SingaporeValleyAward

XTransfer

XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China's major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 400,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.





By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company's current valuation exceeds USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.