Boosting Efficiency in Loan Operations

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - On November 10, 2023, SS&C Intralinks ("Intralinks") hosted its annual; a premier forum for the Syndicated Loan Market in Japan. The goal of this event is to promote knowledge and best practices exchange amongst syndicated loan professionals in Japan. "In Japan, syndicated loan including project finance is dominated by Japanese banks, and we are proud to be closely connected with and serving this dynamic market," said Hiroyuki Eda, Team Lead of Corporate Development, Japan. The firm is pleased to host and be joined by seasoned professionals on this occasion to help navigate the local Japanese market trends and challenges in loan disbursement and interim management. Click here to read the full event recap (in Japanese).Intralinks, the pioneer of Virtual Data Room (VDR), is trusted by many financial institutions, megabanks, regional banks, and government bodies in Japan and globally. As the market leader in the syndicated loan market, the firm is dedicated to promoting efficiency and digitalization of loan operations. At the recent forum, the firm showcased its new product offering;, a purposefully designed end-to-end platform designed to enhance and streamline the entire loan ecosystem. "Technology platforms that have dominated the syndicated loan markets in the past 20+ years have not embarked on much notable innovation, and Intralinks is proud to be providing a new alternative for those who are looking for an efficient end-to-end solution," said Takeaki Suematsu, Head of Banks and Corporates, North APAC. Syndicators, lenders, agents, and other participants involved in loan syndication face a complex and often high-risk process with multiple platforms, stakeholders, documents, and inefficiencies. LoanStream offers a centralized platform which is crucial in facilitating efficient deal closing and improving decision-making.LoanStream is designed to support the full range of loan transaction transactions—not just syndicated loans. These transactions include: club loans, direct lending, private credit, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, secondary loan sales, non-performing loans, commercial and industrial loan sales, and much more.Hashtag: #SS&CIntralinks

About SS&C Intralinks

SS&C Intralinks has supported the full range of lending transactions for more than 26 years.



