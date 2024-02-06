1. Enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness

Introducing a concessionary tax rate, for example of 8.25 per cent, for companies that establish regional headquarters in Hong Kong, subject to any BEPS requirements

Offering a two-year profits tax exemption to GCC companies that establish regional headquarters in Hong Kong

Offering a three-year exemption on stamp duty for shares of GCC companies traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Offering a three-year exemption on stamp duty for shares of Hong Kong private and listed companies that are invested by family-held investment vehicles managed by single family offices of GCC families

introducing a 150 per cent super deduction for sponsorship expenses associated with large-scale events (as defined by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department) in arts, culture and sports that involve international parties

2. Promoting the green economy

Extending the Green and Sustainable Finance Grant Scheme beyond its current expiration in 2024

Introducing a 150 per cent super deduction on interest expenses incurred on the green bonds issued by Hong Kong corporations

Introducing tax exemption on interest income generated from green bond issued by Hong Kong corporations

Introducing a carbon tax on corporations that emit a significant amount of greenhouse gas in Hong Kong at the earliest 2026, subject to stakeholder consultation. For example, the initial tax rate could be set at HK$100/tCO2e for companies emitting over 25,000 tCO2e.

Increasing the first registration tax rate on non-electric vehicles with a taxable value exceeding HK$500,000.

3. Stimulating financial services and reviewing tax system

Reducing the stamp duty on stock transactions. Options for reducing the rate include aligning Hong Kong's rate with mainland China (being 0.05 per cent on the seller only)

Applying a multiplier of 1.5 to investments into Hong Kong listed shares, subject to a cap, when determining if a family-owned investment holding vehicle (FIHV) meets the HK$240 million minimum assets under management (AUM) requirement to be eligible for tax concessions for FIHV managed by single family offices

Enhancing the concessionary tax regime for family offices by broadening the scope of tax-exempt investments, to include for example to fixed-income products, antiques, artwork and virtual assets, etc.

Offering incentives such as preferential tax treatment for fee income derived by a fund or family office manager from managing and advising funds and family offices

Increasing the number of free trade agreements and Comprehensive Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement(CDTAs), for example, pushing forward the negotiation with Australia on a CDTA.

Commissioning a comprehensive "root and branch" review of the tax system.

4. Supporting SMEs

Extending the application period of the SME Financing Guarantee Loan Scheme on the 80 per cent Guarantee Product, 90 per cent Guarantee Product, and Special 100 per cent Loan Guarantee for another 12 months. Introducing an additional tax deduction on salaries expenditure for companies hiring employees aged 60 or over

Increasing the 100 per cent tax rebate on the 2023/24 final profits tax, subject to a ceiling of HK10,000

Reviewing the Sector-specific Labour Importation Schemes and considering broadening the scope to cover other sectors experiencing severe labour shortages

Providing training subsidies to employers who import workers from other cities within the Greater Bay Area so that they are licensed to work in Hong Kong.

5. Improving living standards and encouraging childbirth

Introduce tax deduction up to HK$6,000 for sports-related expenses to promote physical health and wellness.

Maintain the 100 per cent tax rebate on the 2023/24 final salaries tax, subject to a ceiling of HK$10,000

Increase personal basic allowance to HK$150,000

increase child allowance to HK$150,000 per child

increase married person's allowance to HK$300,000

Increase other personal allowances under salaries tax, at least in line with inflation, in subsequent financial years

Increase the cap on the deduction of home loan interest to HK$150,000

Increase the cap on the deduction of domestic rent to HK$150,000

Introduce a childcare expense allowance with a maximum deduction of HK$60,000.

Introduce a childcare and early childhood education subsidy to lower- and middle-income households.

Provide subsidies to childcare providers that establish facilities in underserved areas