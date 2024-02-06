Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2024 -For the third consecutive year, growth in the world economy is set to slow toWhile the soft landing appears to be on track in the US,in the wake of household spending, especially as support from the stockpile of excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, which is now largely depleted, will continue to dwindle.The Chinese economy, which appeared to have regained its footing in the second half of 2023, ending the year with GDP growth of 5.2%, slightly above the official growth targetThe rebound in consumption remains fragile and concerns about the property market correction, the resolution of local government debt and deflationary pressures continue to weigh on private investment and consumer sentiment.in the first half of the year. The manufacturing industry continues to be penalized by persistently high costs and sluggish external demand.Despite a drop in 2023, and a rather reassuring short-term trend, core inflation is stillin most developed monetary areas. The challenge for 2024 will be to see whether the monetary tightening that has been underway for over 18 months is enough to go theand bring inflation back to 2%. And to keep it there.Still tight labour markets, with unemployment rates below their structural level, historically high job vacancy rates and sustained wage dynamics, suggest that the battle is not yet won - irrespective of any supply shocks that may occur in the current geopolitical environment.Regardless, and barring an accident of course, the interest rate environment to which all agents - households, businesses, and governments - have become accustomed over the last fifteen years is now firmly in the past andMarket expectations of up to 6 rate cuts (of 25 bpeach) over the year seem excessive to us, on both sides of the Atlantic. In Europe, despite the weak momentum in activity, core inflationary pressures still above 2% should not allow the ECB - and the Bank of England - to begin monetary easing before, at best, the summer of 2024.This adverse economic environment will. A sharp acceleration in insolvencies is therefore one of the main downside risks to our central scenario, which in many respects is more akin to a ridge than a boulevard.In 2024, the emerging countries will be the, contributing 1.7 percentage points to the 2.2% growth in world GDP., the highest since 2013. South-East Asia will once again be one of the most dynamic regions, with growth of 4.6%, after 4% last year.The poorest and most indebted countries will face greater difficulties. With high interest rates and a dollar set to remain strong, there is every reason to fear a. Some countries are already in default or near default, such as Sri Lanka, Ghana, Ethiopia, Malawi, Pakistan, and Laos.Instability in the Red Sea region is a. This trade route provides access to the Suez Canal, the fastest sea route linking Europe (notably Rotterdam or London) to Asia. Around 12% of world trade and 30% of world container traffic passes through it.Given the threat in the region,and opting for the Cape of Good Hope, which takes them around the African continent and adds over ten days to the journey time.For those who continue to use it, security and insurance costs are skyrocketing.To offset these costs, carriers are redirecting their ships to European and Mediterranean trade routes, which reduces the space available for goods travelling on transpacific and North-South routes, also resulting in higher fares.Despite increases in freight rates that, they are still, on average, below their record levels of early 2022. For the time being, we believe that the inflationary impact will be contained - of the order of 0.1 points of inflation at global level (0.2 points in Europe) and does not seem likely to derail our central scenario.Hashtag: #Coface

COFACE : FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface's experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface's insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2022, Coface employed ~4,720 people and registered a turnover of €1.81 billion.



