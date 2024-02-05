SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of two brands, Cialis® (Tadalafil) and Alimta® (Pemetrexed), from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") for select ASEAN markets, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines and Thailand, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zanovex Pte. Ltd. ("Zanovex"). Zanovex will own the trademarks and marketing authorisations, and license manufacturing know-how for Alimta®, an established chemotherapy drug for the treatment of a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma, and Cialis®, a leading men's health product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.ZP Therapeutics, the commercial division of Zuellig Pharma, will promote the two brands in the relevant markets. Prior to the acquisition, ZP Therapeutics was responsible for the promotion and distribution of the brands as part of a broader, long-term strategic partnership with Lilly in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand."This acquisition marks a major milestone in the evolution of Zuellig Pharma to becoming an integrated healthcare solutions company. It demonstrates the increasing strength of ZP Therapeutics, which has extensive in-market expertise and capabilities in driving growth of healthcare products in Asia. We look forward to further expanding our commercial presence in the region through meaningful strategic partnerships with the world's leading biopharma companies as we remain focused on our purpose of making healthcare more accessible to communities in Asia," said John Graham, Group CEO, Zuellig Pharma.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #EliLilly #Acquisition #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals #Oncology #MensHealth

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.





