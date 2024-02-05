The inaugural Asia Pacific show for MICE professionals captures the region’s booming MICE market, in an expansion of its highly successful London edition.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 – Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), The Meetings Show Asia Pacific 2024 promises to be a game-changer for meetings and events planners in the region, with its MICE market[1] poised to grow from USD412.18 billion in 2023 to USD783.63 billion by 2032. The show will present a diverse range of Asian and international destinations, venues, hotels, technology providers and key suppliers in the thriving Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events (MICE) industry.The Meetings Show is owned and organised by the Northstar Travel Group, a preeminent B-to-B information, events, and marketing solutions company in the travel industry, which also owns travel and MICE events and publications such as Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly Asia, M&C Asia, Incentive, and Web in Travel.With a winning hosted buyer format, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific combines a trade exhibition, conference, and business networking, setting the stage for a dynamic gathering of MICE professionals from the APAC region. Its exclusive hosted buyer programme brings senior MICE buyers and planners to a bustling tradeshow floor, through a prescheduled meetings platform that facilitates targeted meetings with top-notch exhibitors, including the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Singapore Tourism Board, Dubai Tourism, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Royal Caribbean Cruises (Asia), Marina Bay Sands, Hard Rock International, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Meliá Hotels International, Groups360 LLC, and more.Many of the world's leading meetings industry associations, such as MPI (Meetings Professional International), SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions and Events), are partnering with Northstar to invite their members and facilitate their business and professional growth at The Meetings Show Asia Pacific. Together, in support of the Global MICE Collaborative (GMC), they will provide actionable educational offerings and a vast worldwide network to MICE professionals in growing global markets. Additional association partnerships to be activated at The Meetings Show Asia Pacific will also be announced soon.David Blansfield, Executive Vice President and Group Publisher, Northstar Travel Group, says, "As a gateway to the flourishing Asia Pacific market, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific serves to capture the widespread business opportunities in this diverse and lucrative market. We are delighted to bring the world-class experiences from our highly successful meetings show brand from London to Singapore, a stellar award-winning MICE hub strategically chosen to host our inaugural show."Irene Chua, Vice President and Group Publisher, Asia, Northstar Travel Group, adds, "Set against the backdrop of Singapore's vibrant business community, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific is a fantastic platform to explore the very best that Asia Pacific has to offer in the future of MICE. It is in the meeting of minds that new connections, ideas and innovations are sparked, and we couldn't be more excited to launch this cutting-edge show in one of the world's fastest growing region for the MICE industry."Slated forat the illustrious, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific aims to unlock new partnerships and business opportunities for exhibitors and attendees, whilst addressing the MICE industry's challenges posed by the evolving business landscape.As an exhibitor and venue host, Ong Wee Min, Vice President of Sales and MICE, Marina Bay Sands, shares, "Held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the inaugural edition is expected to offer a hub of networking and sourcing opportunities for event planners, bringing together leading MICE partners from meeting destinations and venues, to hotels and technology solution providers across the Asia Pacific region.With wellness becoming a growing priority amongst delegates, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific is the perfect platform for us to showcase the newly-launched Wellness in MICE programme and how it can be incorporated into itineraries. As the first-ever carbon-neutral meeting venue in Singapore, we also look forward to sharing our best practices with planners and guiding them to create impactful and sustainable meeting experiences."Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), notes, "The Meetings Show is a high-profile MICE marketplace and platform for us to showcase new distinctive products and services and follow market trends. TCEB will offer support campaigns in partnership with attractions and shopping malls in key destinations, providing event planners with a broader and more diverse range of locations and activities. We also collaborate with local communities and networks to create memorable local experiences for meetings and incentives groups in various regions of Thailand. This includes the creation of MICE routes in each province and developing a premium MICE programme that transforms local products and services into souvenirs, snacks and gifts that bolster the local economy."Bjoern Spreitzer, General Manager New Zealand & Business Events, Tourism New Zealand, adds, "New Zealand is actively pursuing association conference business in the Asia Pacific region and we look forward to sharing our expertise, events infrastructure, and unique culture with key decision makers at The Meetings Show Asia Pacific. We're also looking to build on and enhance our relationships and connections, whilst growing our presence and share of conferences in the region. These range from research alignment through university partnerships, industry collaborations, and direct airline connectivity between Auckland, Christchurch and many destinations across Asia." Registration is free for trade buyers in the meetings and events industry, while trade visitors may purchase an entry pass for US$100. Validated international meetings buyers and decision makers also stand to benefit from a slew of privileges from the show's signature Hosted Buyer Programme, including travel and accommodation, curated pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings with targeted exhibitors, a familiarisation trip to Singapore, exclusive networking opportunities, and access to the hosted buyer lounge serving complimentary food and beverages. All trade and hosted buyers will be vetted to be qualified for the complimentary benefits.For more information, please visit www.themeetingsshow-apac.com [1] Precedence Research Hashtag: #TheMeetingsShowAPAC #TMSAPAC2024 #NorthstarTravelGroup #events #eventprofs #meetings #exhibition #MICE

About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, M&C Asia, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.



About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly Asia, M&C Asia, Incentive, and Web in Travel.



The company produces more than 80 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, and the meetings industry. Leadership events include the Phocuswright Conference, HICAP Conference, ALIS, The Business Travel Show, The Meetings Show, Web in Travel, CruiseWorld, Global Travel Marketplace, and TEAMS.



In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence, and event producer serving the fastest growing segment of the travel industry, online travel distribution.



