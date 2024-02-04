1

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2024 - On World Cancer Day, a consortium called the Asia Pacific Policy Review and Engagement for Lung Cancer, known as ASPIRE, officially launches to tackle lung cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the Asia-Pacific region. The group will work with governments, agencies, NGOs and patient groups to improve health outcomes for lung cancer patients in Asia Pacific.Lung cancer has a significant health and economic impact in the region. It is the most prevalent cancer, accounting for about 1 million deaths per year, and projected to rise to over 1.8 million by 2040.Access to screening, diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer varies in each country, where the local challenges are often unique. ASPIRE for Lung Cancer aims to improve access across the region by bringing multi-disciplinary experts together and advocating for policy changes tailored to local needs.As part of this effort, a plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for collaborations with the Asia Pacific Coalition Against Lung Cancer (APCLC) has been made. The APCLC, being a multidisciplinary group led by physicians and other stakeholders, provides academic insights, clinical perspectives and expertise in conducting studies in the APAC region.Launched on World Cancer Day, ASPIRE underscores a commitment to advocate for enhanced overall care, promote public and patient awareness, and encourage governments to prioritize and bridge the existing gaps in lung cancer services. In alignment with the World Cancer Day 2024 campaign theme, "Close the care gap," ASPIRE for Lung Cancer aims to make a substantial contribution to addressing the disparities in accessing quality lung cancer services.The Consortium will address lung cancer challenges in Asia-Pacific through four approaches:ASPIRE for Lung Cancer is supported by five funding members: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers. The secretariat is managed by EquiHealth, a non-profit specializing in engagements across the healthcare ecosystem.To commemorate this milestone, ASPIRE for Lung Cancer will host an Official Launch Event on 20February, 2024 in Singapore. This Launch Event will serve as a platform to underscore its goals, share insights, and lay the groundwork for collaborative efforts.ASPIRE for Lung Cancer is grateful for the support received thus far and eagerly anticipates making a positive impact on lung cancer patients in the Asia-Pacific region.For more information on ASPIRE for Lung Cancer, please visit:Website : www.aspirelungcancer.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/aspire-for-lung-cancer ReferencesHashtag: #WorldCancerDay2024 #CloseTheCareGap #ASPIREforLungCancer #LungCancer

