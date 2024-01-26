Advertisement

MACAU SAR - EQS Newswire- 26 January 2024 - Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit is set to bring together industry leaders in the world of sports for a two-day event on February 23 and 24, 2024, at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) in Macau. The Summit is co-hosted by Realeague, Lanxiong Sports, and Macau Pass; organized by Modern Sports and supported by Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. The Summit is powered by the globally renowned sports conference expert, Leaders, and sponsored by Galaxy International Convention Center.For the first time, key decision makers from every aspect of the sports business community will gather in Macau to build a network and envision the future of the industry, especially how the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) can play a vital role in connecting China with the rest of Asia and the world.Under the banner "Connecting the World through Sports", the Summit will be headlined by industry leaders such as Chairman of Alibaba and Owner of Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai; Basketball legend and Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade; Founder of Li-Ning brand, Executive Chairman of Li-Ning Group, Li Ning. Other top executives will also engage in in-depth discussions on key topics such as sports investment, professional competitions, fan economy, sports marketing, women's sports, and more. The expected 300+ guests in attendance will encompass some of the most important organizations and institutions in the international sports world.Over the years, Galaxy Entertainment Group is dedicated to support the development of Macau's sports industry from organizing local sporting activities to bringing world-class sports events to Macau, aiming to further promote Macau's cross-sectoral integration of "Tourism + Sports"."As the sponsor of the Summit, and Asia's most iconic and advanced MICE destination, Galaxy International Convention Centre is committed to raising the international profile and competitiveness of Macau's MICE industry," said Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group. "We are delighted to join hands with industry elites to organize the first ever 'Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit' in Macau, which is at the very highest level in Asia. In addition to fulfilling our commitment to support the development of Macau's MICE industry, the Summit will also bring together the leading players of the sports industry from home and abroad to further enhance the development of Macau's sports industry through different types of networking activities, and help Macau to become a 'City of Sports'".Jay Jintian Li, Co-Chair of the GBA International Sports Business Summit Organizing Committee, said, "We're excited to kick-off the GBA International Sports Business Summit at Galaxy Macau. We hope the Summit will contribute to building a foundation and connecting the GBA region with the rest of the world through sports."For more information on the summit and how to register, please visit:Hashtag: #GreaterBayAreaInternationalSportsBusinessSummit

