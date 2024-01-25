HeeSay Gala Made a Splash in Bangkok, Opening New Chapter for LGBTQ+ Community

Advertisement

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - HeeSay , the world's leading LGBTQ+ online community, wrapped up its annual gala in Bangkok on January 20. Having attracted the eyes of nearly one hundred KOLs, users and partners from global markets like Thailand, Vietnam, the U.S., etc, this signature event was held to recognize these participants for their efforts in helping perfect the online community over the year.Focused on creating a diversified and open-minded online community, HeeSay, formerly known as Blued, offers an array of social scenes beyond dating. For instance, users can share every sparkling moment of their lives with friends via the 'post' feature, while live streams and audio chat bring out a much more immersive connection."We always look to encourage more LGBTQ+ people to find true love, make like-minded friends, and voice opinions both for themselves and for the community via the upgrade of HeeSay," The Head of HeeSay emphasized on the scene while expressing his gratitude to audiences for the key role they've played in helping this app succeed globally."This user group shows more social demands beyond dating, and we found that they also needed to be gathered in a platform where they can express, entertain and share to acquire a sense of belonging. " He said.Plus, this event was electrifying with compelling performances like electronic music party, song and dance, catching audiences' attention."HeeSay has set more eyes on markets like Japan, South Korea, SEA and North America and will launch more creative activities worldwide in months to come, engaging more passionate users and content creators who have a strong desire to express themselves." the Head of HeeSay added.It's reported that HeeSay will participate in the upcoming GCircuit Songkran 2024 as the only sponsor who operates an LGBTQ+ social app.Hashtag: #LGBTQ+#APP#networking

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HeeSay

Advertisement