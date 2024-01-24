HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited's ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) subsidiary Kerry Logistics (UK) Limited ('Kerry Logistics UK') won the Supply Chain Management Award at the 35th British International Freight Association ('BIFA') Freight Service Awards 2023 held in London on 18 January 2024.The award acknowledged Kerry Logistics UK's outstanding performance in supply chain management, specifically its work in optimising the supply chains of UK companies for international growth. Kerry Logistics UK supports a wide range of UK businesses, and KLN's global network spanning 59 countries and territories provides a gateway for them to reach international customers, including B2B and B2C distributors and retailers.The judges commended Kerry Logistics UK for its outstanding management in successfully transforming customers' supply chain models by setting up a consolidation hub in Ningbo, the Mainland of China, resulting in a 50 percent improvement in lead times and a 35 percent reduction in costs.Emma Rowlands, Strategic Sales Director of Kerry Logistics UK, said, "The Kerry Logistics UK team has been a whirlwind of activity, effort and ingenuity throughout the last 12 months to cope with the rapidly changing post-COVID environment. To have the hard work of the Supply Chain Solutions team recognised by industry peers is a testament to their dedication. We have worked closely with our UK customers, helping to establish logistics hubs in Asia which consolidate inventory from multiple countries, facilitating more efficient distribution processes, improving stock visibility, shortening lead times, and crucially, reducing overall costs."Kerry Logistics UK was also praised for implementing tailored digital solutions at its distribution hubs, supported by its Virtual Buying Office (VBO) platform, which enhances visibility for inbound and outbound shipments, optimises planning functions from purchase order creation to final delivery, and streamlines supplier management and information flow.Established in 1944, BIFA is the prime trade association representing UK freight forwarders and the UK National Association member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA). Award winners were selected by a judging panel comprising veterans in the freight industry, based on a set of criteria including investment in new supply chain solutions, industry leadership, customer care and fulfilment, as well as heightened operational efficiency.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.





Advertisement

Advertisement

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.