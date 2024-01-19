MIAMI, FL, USA and BEIJING, CHINA -

MIAMI, FL, USA and BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - CBC Tech , a next-gen Network as a Service Provider in Asia Pacific, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cirion Technologies , a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider in Latin America. This collaboration aims to significantly broaden market penetration and enrich customer offerings across Latin America, China, and Asia Pacific for both companies.

The partnership will enable CBC Tech serving as a pivotal partner, distributing Cirion's infrastructure and IT services across 20 countries in Latin America to the customers in China and Asia Pacific. Leveraging CBC Tech's extensive network and expertise, Cirion aims to meet the needs of the customers in China and Asia Pacific, with local touch and local support to deliver the best customer experience.







For CBC Tech, recognized for its innovative technology solutions, this partnership marks a pivotal opportunity to diversify and strengthen its product portfolio in Latin America. By integrating Cirion's services into its offerings, CBC Tech is poised to enrich its' service portfolio, providing customers with an expanded range of sophisticated solutions in Latin America.



Ricky Chau, Chief Strategy & Customer Officer at CBC Tech expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Cirion signifies our commitment to expanding our global footprint to serve growing customers' demand for services in Latin America. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our depth and breadth of services in Latin America for our customers."



Advertisement

"Gabriel Holgado, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Cirion, shared his optimism, saying, "Our alliance with CBC Tech strengthens our commitment to our customers in China and the Asia Pacific. We anticipate that this partnership will enable us to effectively respond to our clients' specific needs."







The partnership between CBC Tech and Cirion is a testament to a strategic alliance focused on driving innovation, expanding global reach, and delivering top-tier services to customers across various regions. This collaboration is set to redefine the technology solutions landscape in Latin America, China, and Asia Pacific.





Hashtag: #CBCTech #Cirion #BusinessTechnology #Partnerships

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CBC Tech

CBC Tech is a next-gen Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, offering patented SD-WAN fabrics across 70 cities in China and internationally. CBC Tech enables cloud-native network and security for enterprises over their SD-WAN fabrics, integrated with congestion-free IP and networks, mobile access, network appliance, multi-cloud connects, and cloud-based security to deliver superior application performance with an excellent customer experience. For more information about CBC Tech, visit the website at www.cbctech.com



Advertisement

Cirion

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of fiber network, connectivity, colocation, cloud infrastructure, and communication and collaboration solutions with the purpose of furthering Latin America´s progress through technology. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

