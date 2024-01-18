Around 150 US tech entrepreneur, investors and talent attended the “HKSTP Innovation Mixer - Make Your Mark in Hong Kong's Vibrant Tech Ecosystem” event to explore vast opportunities in Hong Kong’s I&T sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - In its latest Innovation Mixer to the West Coast of the US, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) organised a dinner reception which attracted around 150 tech professionals from leading enterprises, universities and venture capital firms including Google, Alibaba, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, JP Morgan, US Capital and East West Bank, among others. The participants were intrigued by the enormous opportunities and resources available in Hong Kong's booming innovation and technology (I&T) sector, as well as HKSTP's all rounded support to tech ventures such as incubation and tenant programmes. With high engagement and huge interest generated, the event would contribute to HKSTP's mission in attracting global talent and investment to Hong Kong.Co-presented by HKSTP, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (ETO), San Francisco and the Hong Kong Association of Northern California, the dinner reception aimed to inspire tech professionals in the US to discover the wealth of opportunities in Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem, clinching it as their base to expand to Asia and beyond.Spoke in a sharing session, Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, pointed out the distinctive advantages of the city, "Hong Kong is now in a golden era of I&T that the resources and support provided to the sector are unprecedented. As an international I&T hub, we are home to five of the world's top 100 universities with strong R&D capabilities. Located at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Hong Kong serves as an important gateway to attract international companies and investment to China while assisting Mainland enterprises to go global.""Hong Kong is also a stage for talent from around the world to realise their potential and attain success," he added. "On top of its strategic location in the GBA, competitive salaries and supporting government policies, HKSTP offers a diverse range of programmes to help overseas talent settle down and thrive in this dynamic hub. Our InnoCell is a prime example which provides affordable high-quality accommodation for global I&T talent."Jacko Tsang, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco said that ETO in San Francisco was pleased to welcome HKSTP's delegation and was happy to assist companies and individuals interested in exploring opportunities in Hong Kong.A panel discussion was arranged to enlighten participants on different tech landscapes across the Pacific and how to navigate opportunities in Hong Kong. Two entrepreneurs, who had successfully developed their businesses in both Hong Kong and the US, were invited to share their views and experiences. Dr Louis Wong, President and CEO of Advanced Sensor Integrations, said that the well-established intellectual property protection law and free flow of capital made Hong Kong an ideal place for startups. Mr Redg Snodgrass, Co-Founder & CEO of EdgeIn, said that enterprises would be greatly benefited from the enormous investment opportunities in Hong Kong's ecosystem and the huge market potential in China.Following the visits to Southeast Asia last year, HKSTP continued its Innovation Mixer to connect the tech talent and enterprises in the US with vast opportunities in Hong Kong, the GBA and Asia. In addition to the dinner reception, the HKSTP delegation will be meeting with like-minded innovators, academics and talents from world-class tech ventures and prestigious institutions such as NVIDIA, Stanford University and UC Berkeley to introduce the fast-growing I&T ecosystems in Hong Kong.Please download more high resolution photos from here: Photos Hashtag: #HKSTP

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.



We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.



To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September this year with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.



Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.





