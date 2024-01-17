Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - The award-winning Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is delighted to announce its exciting partnerships in the field of inflight dining, aimed at delivering an exceptional culinary experience to passengers travelling in the South Asia, Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA) region.Cathay Pacific has always been committed to providing its customers with top-notch services, and inflight dining is no exception. With the newly established collaborations, the airline aims to elevate its inflight culinary offerings, showcasing the diverse and vibrant culinary cultures of the SAMEA region.Through partnerships with renowned local and international culinary experts, Cathay Pacific has curated a menu that caters to the discerning palates of its passengers. Partners include Rosewood Hong Kong, Mak's Noodles, Veda, and many others, offering a variety of choices and options that cater to vegetarian and vegan diets as well. These collaborations bring together the expertise of acclaimed chefs, local food artisans, and premium suppliers to create a truly memorable dining experience onboard.The airline's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in its partnerships with esteemed culinary establishments. By collaborating with industry-leading experts, such as the Duddell's and Pirata, Cathay Pacific ensures that their passengers can savour a wide array of delectable dishes, ranging from authentic regional delicacies to international gourmet creations.As for beverages, passengers can enjoy specialty-crafted cocktails when they fly with Cathay Pacific. Their partnership with the team at DarkSide, listed as no. 9 in Asia's top 50 bars of 2023, has allowed First Class passengers and Cathay Diamond to indulge in a variety of thirst-quenching options. Cathay has also partnered with The Coffee Academics to create the highly aromatic Cathay Blend, a unique blend that balances flavour, aroma, body acidity, and aftertaste at 30,000 feet in the air.For non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic alternatives, Cathay Pacific's collaboration with JING Tea has put together blends of sustainably sourced tea leaves that promote online relaxation.Passengers flying with Cathay Pacific can look forward to experiencing the remarkable flavours and culinary excellence that these collaborations bring to the inflight dining experience. Whether it's a regional speciality, an international favourite, or a carefully curated beverage selection, Cathay Pacific strives to exceed passengers' expectations with every meal served.For more information about Cathay Pacific's inflight dining experience, please visit https://flights.cathaypacific.com/en_AE/flying-with-us/inflight-dining/partnerships.html .Hashtag: #CathayPacific

