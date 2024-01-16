Omdia ranks Infobip a Leader in the CPaaS Universe report for second year

Infobip is equal leader across three of 12 categories with an overall score of 88%

The global communications platform scores highest for connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships, and ecosystem, among others

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the CPaaS market by tech research group Omdia for the second year. Omdia has again named Infobip a leader in its latestafter its inclusion as a leader in last year's report.The Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers report is a comprehensive analysis of the Communication Platform as a Service market, which draws on the firm's forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. The report provides a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features considered to be market priority.This year, Infobip is a leader or equal leader for three of the 12 categories scored in the Omdia Universe, scoring a minimum of 10 points above the average for all but three categories. Its highest scores are in connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships and ecosystem, APIs, value-added services and solutions, and go-to-market strategy – where Infobip scores a minimum of 20 points above the average.Overall, Infobip comes out equal second on the solution capability leader board with an overall score of 88%. It also scores an average of 83.9% across strategy and innovation, market momentum, and vendor execution.Read the full report here Hashtag: #Infobip #Omdia #Technology #CPaaS

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



