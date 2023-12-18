Recognized at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 organized by the Hong Kong Management Association, Hang Lung secures the Distinction Award (Large Organization Category), reaffirming its commitment to driving sustainable business growth

Being the first real estate company in Hong Kong and mainland China to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to drive emissions reduction investments and efforts across its operations. Joining hands with LVMH Group, Hang Lung to accelerate positive action for climate and sustainability in real estate and retail. Parc 66 in Jinan, following the success of Spring City 66 in Kunming, becoming 100% powered by renewable energy.

Hang Lung receives the Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact, along with Commendations for Best ESG Report - Large Cap and Carbon Neutral Award at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023

The inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program empowered over 180 female university students across the nation through leadership training and mentorship, enabling them to develop their personal and professional potential, and build confidence for growth. In support of the "Strive and Rise Programme" initiated by the HKSAR government, the Company organized job shadowing activities and sharing sessions for underprivileged students for upward mobility. Partnering with HKYWCA to improve the cognitive abilities of the elderly living with dementia and provide support for carers through the "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program.

Hang Lung’s Future Women Leaders Program receives the Bronze Award (CSR) at the 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations organized by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA), in recognition of its dedication to nurturing the leadership skills of young female university students, fostering the diverse development of women in society and for careers, and enhancing social wellbeing

Hang Lung has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 by HR Asia, for demonstrating excellence in human resource management and concrete employee engagement initiatives

Hang Lung’s Legal and Secretarial Team has been included in the 2023 GC Power List by The Legal 500, highlighting the Company's excellence in integrity and corporate governance

Details of the awards

Organization

Award

The Hong Kong Management Association



(HKMA)

Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 – Distinction Award (Large Organization Category)

2023 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards – Excellence Award in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023

Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact

Commendation for Best ESG Report – Large Cap

Commendation for Carbon Neutral Award

Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023 – Gold Seal for Contribution to Sustainable Property / Facility – Promote Environmental Protection

Yicai

China Green Point – Sustainable Practice Case of the Year 2023

China Green Point – Gravity Point – 10 Green Life Models in the Eyes of Consumers

BRE China Awards 2023

BREEAM & GRESB Joint Awards in the Category of ESG Leadership Awards

BREEAM Commercial Award – Leadership

Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards 2023 – Special Mention in the Most Sustainable Companies or Organisations (MSCO) Award (Non-Hang Seng Index (Medium Market Capitalization) Category)

Occupational Safety & Health Council

22nd Hong Kong Occupational Safety & Health Award – OSH Report Award – Bronze award



Organization

Award

China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA)

The 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations – Bronze Award (Corporate Social Responsibility Category)

Strive and Rise Programme

Supporting Organisation Award

The 12th China Finance Summit

2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award

Hong Kong Council of Social Service

The 13th consecutive year receives the Caring Company Logo

Social Responsibility Conference

2023 Top CSR Company



Organization

Award

HR Asia

Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023

Employees Retraining Board

Grand Prize Award 2020-2022

JobsDB HK

The Hong Kong HR Awards – Employer of the Year

The Hong Kong HR Awards – Learning & Development Award



Organization

Award

The Legal 500

2023 GC Power List

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA)

2023 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards – Excellence Report Award

2023 International Business Awards

Best Annual Report – Bronze Stevie Award (Publicly-held Corporations)

2023 Galaxy Awards

Design: Annual Reports: Grand Award

Design: Annual Reports: Traditional – Asia/Pacific – Gold

Copywriting: Annual Reports – Overall – Silver

IADA Award 2023

Integrated Presentation – Silver

Cover Design – Honor

2023 iNOVA Awards

Online Annual Reports – Real Estate – Silver

2023 ARC Awards

Cover Photo/Design: Real Estate Development – Silver

Interactive Annual Report: Real Estate Development – Honors

LACP 2022 Vision Awards

Gold Award

Top 50 Chinese Reports

Top 80 Reports in the Asia Pacific Region

Technical Achievement Award



Hang Lung's dedication to sustainability has earned prestigious awards, including the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 – Distinction Award (Large Organization Category) and the Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023. Hang Lung drives collaboration and innovative programs with the support of its tenants, suppliers, and customers, at both corporate and local levels, to advance sustainability goals and support government green policies.

Hang Lung has successfully implemented a wide range of community investment programs addressing women's empowerment, youth development and elderly services through partnerships with tenants, business partners, and NGOs.

Hang Lung has also gained significant recognition for its exceptional human resource management, signifying Hang Lung's unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse corporate culture and promoting employee wellbeing.

In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual Report has received a total of 14 awards, earning recognition from highly respected awarding bodies.

