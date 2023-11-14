Advertisement

Advertisement





Phoenix, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our 995-home sustainable entry level residential subdivision in California has received Planning Commission approval for the Sage Ranch Precise Development Plan ("PDP") at the November 13, 2023 Planning Commission meeting.Jeff Ciachurski CEO of Greenbriar says:From an environmental standpoint, Sage Ranch will be a low carbon showcase. Nowhere in the subdivision will any resident be more than a short three (3) block walk to either elementary, middle, or high schools, making driving to school completely unneeded. Match this with State mandated solar roofs, smart meters, optional battery storage and EV charging, smart appliances and energy efficient building techniques, Sage Ranch amounts to an exceptional model of environmental planning and carbon reduction. In due course, Greenbriar will assist the city in reaping the benefits of this environmental stewardship. Greenbriar Capital Corp will change its name on November 15, 2023 to Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc to better reflect the company's unique pathway of sustainable homes and renewable energy.Greenbriar is named as one of the top performers on the TSXV Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. Since inception, Greenbriar has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and develop accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year asset growth.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Ph: 949-903-5906To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187076

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.