New distribution center enables Sephora to enhance the customer experience for their e-commerce business and stores in China

(from left to right) Maggie Chan, Managing Director, Sephora Greater China, Lily Zhou, Chief Operating Officer, Sephora Greater China, Onno Boots, GEODIS APAC and Middle East Regional President and CEO, and Ivan Siew, GEODIS China Managing Director, at the opening ceremony of the new Shanghai distribution centre.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 17 October 2023 - GEODIS and Sephora, the world's leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, announced the inauguration of the distribution center (DC) in Minhang District of Shanghai. The official opening ceremony for the 20,000 square-meter facility took place on 11October 2023. Managed by GEODIS, the DC will play a critical role in enhancing Sephora's customer experience and supporting its fast-growing e-commerce business and sales in its stores across China.The facility includes a state-of-the-art storage technology and systems, consisting of mezzanine flooring, Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) pallet racks, and racking served by Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGV). The facility is fully automated to optimize operations and deliver the improved storage and inventory-processing in response to Sephora's expanding product demand in China, which is now one of Sephora's biggest markets in the world.Aligning with Sephora's and GEODIS' commitment to sustainability, the facility provides access to features and processes that manage carbon emissions. This includes the use of sustainable construction materials for the warehouse façade, LED lights and motion sensors, automatic energy consumption monitoring systems, and energy-efficient air conditioning units. These features have been certified 'Platinum' by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the highest level of accreditation within the most widely used green building rating system in the world."We are committed to providing our consumers with the best possible shopping experience. The opening of this new distribution center is a significant milestone for Sephora as it will enable us to drive an incredible last-mile experience for our consumers and ensure that stock availability is the best it can ever be at our stores," said President of Sephora Asia, Alia Gogi."I would like to thank Sephora for their trust and partnership over the past 17 years. As their growth partner, we look forward to supporting their long-term vision for expansion in China. We are committed to continually innovating and ensuring excellence in their supply chain operations to meet the demands of their consumers in this dynamic retail environment," said GEODIS APAC and Middle East Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots.Hashtag: #GEODIS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sephora – www.sephora.com

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 36 countries.





Advertisement

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.





Advertisement