The reimagined menu blends traditional culinary art with modern innovation for enhanced dining experiences.

Starters: The new starter section of the menu is more than just an introduction; it's an overture. Diners can expect a medley of textures and flavours right from the get-go. The Burrata, an Italian classic, is reinvented with crispy tempura shiso and accompanied by fresh strawberries, adding both visual and sensory delight. On the other hand, the Black Angus Beef Tenderloin Tartare stands out with a unique hint of white soy and is complemented by a garnish of fresh watercress.



The new starter section of the menu is more than just an introduction; it's an overture. Diners can expect a medley of textures and flavours right from the get-go. The Burrata, an Italian classic, is reinvented with crispy tempura shiso and accompanied by fresh strawberries, adding both visual and sensory delight. On the other hand, the Black Angus Beef Tenderloin Tartare stands out with a unique hint of white soy and is complemented by a garnish of fresh watercress. Mains: When it comes to main courses, the spotlight shines on a fine balance between tradition and innovation. The Line Caught Red Snapper is a showstopper with its nuanced laksa base, elevated by the richness of ebi shrimp oil and a velvety celeriac coconut purée. Another memorable entrée, the Duroc Pork Chop, features a zesty Yuzu jus, which is balanced by a refreshing fennel apple salad.



When it comes to main courses, the spotlight shines on a fine balance between tradition and innovation. The Line Caught Red Snapper is a showstopper with its nuanced laksa base, elevated by the richness of ebi shrimp oil and a velvety celeriac coconut purée. Another memorable entrée, the Duroc Pork Chop, features a zesty Yuzu jus, which is balanced by a refreshing fennel apple salad. Desserts: The dessert menu is designed to offer a versatile range of options that encapsulate varying degrees of sweetness, richness, and tartness. The Calamansi Bon Bon delivers a tangy punch, while the Balinese Chocolate presents an ode to indulgence. Not to be missed is the Petit Four Box, a miniature showcase of global flavours.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 September 2023 - CÉ LA VI Singapore announces the launch of its newly curated dinner menu, available for patrons every day from 5:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. at the rooftop restaurant atop Marina Bay Sands . Created to be a true reflection of the ever-evolving culinary world, the new menu features an extensive selection of dishes that offers a little something for everyone.As food culture continues to evolve, the emphasis on versatility and innovation has become increasingly significant. The updated dinner menu at CÉ LA VI stands as a testament to this change, harmoniously combining traditional culinary techniques with contemporary innovation to suit a diverse clientele.According to Executive Chef Maksym Chukanov, "Our new dinner menu is more than just a list of dishes; it's a thoughtful narrative. The focus remains on sourcing high-quality ingredients and utilising time-tested cooking techniques. However, the menu sets itself apart through its mindful inclusion of diverse Asian influences, enriching each dish with layers of complexity."Chef Chukanov further explains that the menu's diversity is the result of extensive culinary research, aimed at paying tribute to a rich tapestry of both international and local food cultures. "It's a dialogue between global trends and regional flavours, harmonised to meet the expectations of today's sophisticated diner."For additional information on the new dinner menu, please visit CÉ LA VI's official website Hashtag: #celavi #restaurant #dinner

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CÉ LA VI Singapore

CÉ LA VI is our interpretation of the popular French saying, “This is Life”. Our mission is simple: the pursuit of pleasure, passion, and play in a spectacular setting. Born in Southeast Asia, CÉ LA VI pays homage to the region’s creative legacy and cultural landmarks, welcoming guests to an immersive and sensual dining experience. Our global footprint and red umbrellas span across Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Dubai.