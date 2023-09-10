Mr. Patrick Cheung, Founder of Jade Club (first from left),Mr. Chow Chun-man, Vice President of Hong Kong Respiratory Nursing College (fifth from left), Dr Stanley Tam Kui-fu, President of the Hong Kong Geriatrics Society(sixth from left),Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, Chair Professor and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases of HKU Medical Faculty(seventh from left), Professor Angela Leung Yee-man, Professor of School of Nursing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University(eight from left), Ms Iris Chang, President of the Hong Kong Academy of Pharmacy (ninth from left), Mr Yuen Siu-lam, President of the Hong Kong Alliance of Patients’ Organizations(fifth from right) , and Ms Lois Lam, Deputy CEO of The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation (fourth from right) call for increased awareness of pneumococcal threat and strengthened preventative measures among high-risk individuals