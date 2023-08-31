The company unveils innovative technologies and top-notch services to help facility managers future-proof their facilities and business operations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 August 2023 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its participation in the 3rd International Property Management and Procurement Expo (IPMAPE) from August 30 – September 1, 2023. Attendees are welcome to visit the Schneider Electric booth located at D12, D14 & E11 & E13 in Hall 3E of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to experience Schneider Electric's advanced digital technologies in person."We are excited about staying connected with stakeholders in the property management segment at IPMAPE to foster the digital transformation of facility management and unleash the value of property assets," said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong. "Property management companies, owners and developers have unique advantages that can lead to rapid success in this market. They can leverage existing operational and infrastructure solutions to meet the rapidly growing demand for greener and smarter operation and management in building and EV charging. Adopting the latest technologies, facility managers can transform the buildings today to become more sustainable, efficient, resilient and people-centric."Schneider Electric will showcase an impressive array of innovative solutions and top-notch services at their booth. Attendees will be provided a comprehensive look into their advanced digital technologies, services, products, and dynamic offerings.Schneider Electric's EcoConsult offers comprehensive consulting services to businesses seeking to optimize their electrical distribution systems and equipment. The company's consultants help businesses save billions in losses from electrical disruptions by identifying potential safety and performance issues, reducing risks, and improving resilience and operational efficiency.Leveraging breakthrough technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, EcoCare is a personalized service plan combining preventive and predictive maintenance techniques into a cost-effective condition-based maintenance system for managing critical assets. By capturing real-time data through IoT sensors and analyzing asset health status, Schneider Electric's domain experts enable facility managers to receive better forecasts on maintenance interventions.By ensuring maximum uptime and delivering a seamless user experience, the EVlink Pro AC EV charger offers highly reliable, flexible, and sustainable smart charging with reinforced safety measures. Additionally, EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert , the EV charging infrastructure load management solution, addresses the increased electricity demand and redistributes the loads resulting from the addition of EV charging infrastructure.Featuring dynamic charging technology, and GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, AvatarOn high-power USB chargers offer fast and worry-free charging of electrical devices. These chargers offer options of 45W and 65W in USB Type-C ports, providing greater energy efficiency and help reduce carbon footprint. Rated at 93% charging efficiency compared to the international standard of 88%, the USB chargers provide greater energy efficiency, making them the ideal choice for fast and sustainable charging.To register and join the event, please click here To view the full event agenda, please click here

