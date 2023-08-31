Figure 1. The fabrication of Fibro-gel. The material containing the molecules of a drug, photo initiator (LAP) and polymer (PEGDA) is squeezed out through a microscopic nozzle to form a microfibre that is cut to specified length (Lfibre) by a pulse of the UV light. (Picture is reproduced under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License. © 2023 Shen et al. Advanced Materials published by Wiley-VCH GmbH.)