1H 2023 Group Total Revenue of HK$190.9 million, up 0.3% YoY

1H 2023 Group Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of HK$21.0 million, down 58% YoY

1H 2023 Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company of HK$584.7 million, versus a Loss Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company of HK$(253.0) million in 1H 2022

Through the Group's subsidiary Suntrust, the Group will focus on the development Westside City Project as top priority

1H 2023 Operations of integrated resort in the Russian Federation contributed revenue of approximately HK$182.0 million, up 2% YoY

1H 2023 Management and operation of malls segment revenue of approximately HK$8.9 million, down 29% YoY

No revenue has been recorded in the operation of integrated resort in the Philippines as Westside City Project is still construction in progress

1H 2023 Net Gaming Revenue of US$29.3 million, up 546% compared to 1H 2022

1H 2023 Total Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") of US$113.8 million, up 687% compared 1H 2022

1H 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of US$10.1 million, versus negative US$(25.8) million in 1H 2022

1H 2023 Net Revenue from Gaming Operations of HK$167.3 million, down 0.2% YoY

1H 2023 Total GGR of HK$197.0 million, down 0.6% compared to 1H 2022

1H 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of Tigre de Cristal was HK$57.0 million, down 5% YoY

Average Hotel Occupancy was 63% during weekends and 30% during weekdays in 1H 2023

Bank Balances & Cash of HK$873.5 million as of 30 June 2023

Total Other Borrowings of approximately HK$150 million as of 30 June 2023

Gearing ratio was approximately 7.6% as of 30 June 2023 (31 Dec 2022: 29.3%)

Approximately 300 tables

Over 1,300 electronic gaming machines

Over 450 five-star hotel rooms including state-of-the-art party rooms and suites

All sorts of amenities that fits our LET theme Leisure, Entertainment and Taste, including the privileged LET Club, Cigar and Wine bars, night clubs, Wellness Spa, and a Director's Club

Approximately 1,000 car park spaces

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 August 2023 - LET Group Holdings Limited ("LET", the "Group" or "Company") (Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 1383) today reported financial data for the first half of the year ending 30 June 2023. All amounts are expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated, except for the financial performance of Hoiana which is reported in US dollars.ChairmanLET Group Holdings LimitedSignificant progress has been made in the construction of the Mian Hotel Casino, with the exterior podium now completed, and the focus turned towards building upwards. Façade works are ongoing while the hotel's interior fit-out should commence soon, given that the podium has reached a water-tight condition. With the structural topping-off milestone has also been achieved, the team is looking forward to a soft opening by the end of 2024, with the grand opening slated for 2025. Meanwhile, Suntrust has already started recruiting operations staff for the upcoming launch of the integrated resort.When all phases of Westside City Project are ready, it will consist of:Westside City Project will be integrated with the shopping malls, theatres, restaurants, and shopping streets, etc. to be built by our local partner Westside/Travellers. They will also build additional hotel rooms, a shopping mall, a Grand Opera House, restaurants, a theatre district and an additional of approximately 2,000 car park spaces.We are pleased to announce that our company has achieved its first-ever financial results unencumbered from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in 2023 1H. Notably, the return of tourists to Vietnam has resulted in a remarkable increase in the Adjusted EBITDA of Hoiana, surpassing that of Tigre de Cristal for the first time ever. This is a testament to Hoiana's superior quality and untapped potential as an integrated resort that has overcome temporary operational difficulties due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. With our expertise in gaming operations, we believe that there is still considerable potential to be unlocked in the Vietnamese integrated resort market. Nevertheless, our favourite location is the Philippines and we will delft into why below.In terms of our integrated resort portfolio perspective, our investment in Westside City Project in the Philippines offers the greatest potential for significant returns compared to Hoiana and Tigre de Cristal in the future. Westside City Project, with its soft opening set to launch in late 2024, will be the crowning jewel in the already impressive collection of integrated resorts in the Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. Our gaming operation experience reinforces our position to become one the most prominent and latest integrated resort, incorporating state-of-the-art technology in the region.The Manila gaming market has tremendous growth potential, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 24% leading up to the pandemic, the highest growth rate in the entire Asian region. Entertainment City in Manila stands head and shoulders above other gaming destinations in Asia in terms of growth, boasting an impressive integrated resort cluster-effect that connects the area to the Manila Ninoy International Airport. Westside City Project also has a strategic location advantage, with connectivity to the existing Ayala Mall, and the conjoined access to Megaworld's largest hotel complex in the country, Westside City Project is seamlessly blending into the heart of Manila's growing resort metropolis.Our exclusive agreement with Alliance Global Group Companies, a Philippine leader in the corporate world, adds to the allure of the best minds in the Philippines working together to build the next integrated resort. As the controlling shareholder of Suntrust Resorts, Inc., we will become a Hong Kong listed corporate reporting the performance of the Philippines' gaming business in our consolidated financial statements. With the disposal of non-core assets such as the property development business in China, the aircraft, and land parcels in Niseko, Hokkaido, the Group is now fully focused on developing integrated resorts in a location with the highest and best returns.Together with our flagship Westside City Project in the Philippines, Hoiana in Vietnam, and Tigre de Cristal in Russia, the Group is well-positioned to capture the growth of tourism in Asia.Hashtag: #LETGroupHoldings

