

In light of the new store opening, HEYTEA launched a limited edition London City Inspired Magnet, drawing inspiration from London's iconic Big Ben. Customers who take a photo with the 'HEYTEA' logo, raising their cups and drinking at a 45° angle, will have a chance to receive the HEYTEA City Inspired Magnet once they followed and shared their photos on HEYTEA's official social media accounts across Instagram, TIKTOK and XiaoHongShu (Little Red Book). The HEYTEA City Inspired Magnet Series, which was a hit in China, became highly sought after with the store opening. Many London fans have shared photos of their visit at HEYTEA on social media to win the HEYTEA London City Inspired Magnet.



In 2012, HEYTEA began her humble beginnings along Jiangbianli Alley, Guangdong, China. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA innovated the first Cheese Tea as she expands across China. In 2018, HEYTEA stepped out of China, bringing New-Style tea to her first overseas market - Singapore. With the official opening of the London SOHO store in August 2023, HEYTEA will make every effort to explore new overseas markets; bringing tea products made from REAL ingredients, i.e. REAL milk, REAL fruit, REAL tea, and REAL cane sugar, to more countries and regions, bringing joy to a larger global community.