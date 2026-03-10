KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Bernama) -- Bursa Malaysia rebounded to end higher today with the benchmark FBM KLCI reclaiming the 1,700 psychological level, supported by improved global sentiment after US President Donald Trump signalled a potential de-escalation of the Iran conflict, alongside Malaysia’s stronger Industrial Production Index (IPI) data.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 27.51 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 1,701.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,674.17.

The benchmark index opened 10.68 points higher at 1,684.85, its lowest point today, and hit a high of 1,703.61 in the late afternoon session.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers thumping losers 929 to 382. A total of 361 counters were unchanged, 982 untraded and 19 suspended.

Turnover declined to 3.60 billion units worth RM3.75 billion from yesterday’s 5.52 billion units worth RM5.87 billion.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said the development from Trump provided a temporary reprieve for markets that had been pressured by rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

“Crude oil prices also retreated below US$100 per barrel following the earlier surge, easing immediate inflation concerns, although supply risks remain elevated,” he told Bernama.

However, he opined that despite today’s rebound, the FBM KLCI was unable to fully recover yesterday’s sharp sell-off as investor sentiment remains cautious amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over global growth prospects.

On the macroeconomic front, Mohd Sedek noted that Malaysia’s IPI expanded by 5.9 per cent year-on-year in January 2026, accelerating from 4.8 per cent in the previous month, mainly driven by the manufacturing sector, which grew 7.3 per cent.

“Taken together, the stronger industrial production and manufacturing sales data signal continued resilience in Malaysia’s export-oriented sectors, particularly the electrical and electronics industry.

“The improvement in both output and sales provides a supportive fundamental backdrop for Malaysia’s equity market and suggests that corporate earnings, especially within manufacturing-linked and industrial sectors, could remain resilient in the coming quarters despite ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties,” he added.

Regionally, Asian markets also closed higher, with South Korea’s benchmark index leading the gains with a surge of 5.35 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.88 per cent, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 2.19 per cent.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank jumped 20 sen to RM11.66, Public Bank rose 13 sen to RM4.87, CIMB Group went up eight sen to RM7.85, Tenaga Nasional climbed 30 sen to RM14.14, and IHH Healthcare gained 36 sen to RM9.01.

On the most active list, AirAsia X surged 19 sen to RM1.29, Capital A advanced four sen to 45 sen, Zetrix AI edged up 1.5 sen to 78.5 sen, Tanco Holdings added two sen to RM1.53, while Pharmaniaga was flat at 24 sen.

Top gainers were led by Malaysian Pacific Industries which rose RM1.50 to RM30.54, Nestle climbed RM1.40 to RM104, Allianz Malaysia increased 80 sen to RM21.30, Dutch Lady Milk Industries gained 66 sen to RM31.66, and Hong Leong Bank put on 68 sen to RM22.98.

As for the top losers, United Plantations dipped 44 sen to RM31.26, Hengyuan Refining Company tumbled 41 sen to RM1.49, MISC sank 27 sen to RM8.46, Hibiscus Petroleum slipped 28 sen to RM2.11, and Petronas Chemicals fell 22 sen to RM3.93.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index jumped 206.32 points to 12,270.59, the FBM Emas Index garnered 203.31 points to 12,427.80, the FBM 70 Index leapt 322.67 points to 17,064.70, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 172.19 points to 12,101.65, and the FBM ACE Index increased 152.49 points to 4,359.22.

By sector, the Financial Services Index soared 405.71 points to 20,677.05, while the Plantation Index slid 72.52 points to 8,367.49, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.39 of-a-point to 172.08, and the Energy Index dropped 25.19 points to 781.55.

The Main Market volume decreased to 2.18 billion units valued at RM3.49 billion from 3.74 billion units valued at RM5.55 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 1.09 billion units worth RM126.20 million from 1.30 billion units worth RM153.66 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 326.97 million units valued at RM125.58 million from 480.45 million units valued at RM159.24 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 461.93 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (357.23 million), construction (172.08 million), technology (236.34 million), financial services (101.32 million), property (198.83 million), plantation (21.34 million), real estate investment trusts (26.44 million), closed-end fund (40,400), energy (384.42 million), healthcare (109.71 million), telecommunications and media (37.56 million), transportation and logistics (32.44 million), utilities (48.19 million), and business trusts (130,500).— Bernama