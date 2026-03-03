KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has upheld its termination notice regarding the existing 5G wholesale network access arrangement (AA) with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), stressing that the termination remains valid and reserving all its rights.

In a statement today, TM said it exercised its contractual rights under the 5G AA strictly in compliance with the specific conditions governing early termination and applicable requirements, which are related to the implementation of the 5G dual network model.

“This decision was made following a thorough analysis of all legal rights and obligations as per the AA.

“The AA provides mechanisms for resolving any differences in interpretation between the parties, and TM will pursue the appropriate processes under the agreement,” said TM.

The telecommunications company stated that its priority remains to ensure uninterrupted service for customers while managing this transition in a phased and orderly manner.

It was reported that DNB has rejected TM’s notice to terminate its 5G agreement, stating that the long-term contract is still valid and enforceable.

DNB said the agreement runs until October 2032 and contains specific conditions governing early termination, therefore clarifying that TM had not exercised its right for early termination in accordance with those conditions.

DNB was established in March 2021 to drive the development of 5G infrastructure in Malaysia. — Bernama