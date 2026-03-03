KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has responded to Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s ™ move to terminate its 5G Wholesale Network Access Agreement early. The country’s first 5G wholesale network states that it does not accept TM’s notice and maintains that the existing agreement remains valid and enforceable.

According to an official statement issued today, DNB said it had taken note of TM’s notice and public statements regarding its intent to terminate the 5G Access Agreement. The agreement, which governs access seekers and runs until October 2032 in TM’s case, includes specific conditions for early termination.

DNB said TM has not exercised its right for early termination in accordance with the specific conditions of the Access Agreement. On that basis, DNB does not accept TM’s notice to terminate. It added that the 10-year Access Agreement “remains valid, binding and enforceable”.

The company also said it will “take the necessary steps to safeguard its interests” and reserves its rights under the agreement and at law. DNB added that it remains committed to ensuring “uninterrupted service, stability, reliability and security of the national 5G network” for its stakeholders and end users.

As reported last week, TM had signed a 3-year wholesale agreement with U Mobile to gain access to its 5G network. In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, TM also said it had exercised its contractual rights under the Access Agreement dated 30 October 2022 with DNB and issued a notice to DNB and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to terminate the agreement, subject to regulatory consent.

TM also disclosed that it has unused prepaid capacity under the DNB agreement amounted to RM127.3 million as of 31 December 2025. This amount is expected to be forfeited if TM terminates its access agreement with DNB early.

With DNB now rejecting TM’s notice, the status of TM’s exit from DNB’s 5G network remains unresolved. In the worse case scenario, TM may have to commit to two wholesale agreements with two 5G networks in the country. — SoyaCincau