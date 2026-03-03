KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Tune Talk has become the first telecommunications company (telco) in Asean to deploy a cloud-native core technology at scale after the successful completion of phase 1 of its Cloud Core Network Modernisation in partnership with Nokia.

Announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 at Barcelona, the mobile network operator (MNO) said phase 1 was completed in January 2026 with phase 2 currently under way to further enhance automation, orchestration and intelligent network capabilities.

“Built on a fully containerised, microservices‑based architecture, the new cloud‑native core delivers elastic scalability, resilient performance and real‑time intelligence, setting a new benchmark for how modern mobile networks are designed and operated,” it said in a statement.

The telco said its cloud-native core strategy is already translating into strong business momentum, with its subscriber base growing from 950,000 in 2024 to 1.8 million by end-2025, and is on track to reach 2.5 million by mid-2026.

The strategy also improved network stability and service consistency, reduced operational complexity through automation and enhanced scalability without proportional cost increases.

Tune Talk’s co-founder and chief executive officer Gurtaj Singh Padda said the rapid subscriber growth reflects the effectiveness of the company’s technology-first strategy.

“This is not an upgrade. This is a structural reset of how a mobile network operates. By becoming the region’s first telco to implement this cloud‑native core architecture at scale, we have built a platform designed for hyper‑growth, automation and digital service innovation,” he said.

In parallel with its core modernisation, Tune Talk is also developing its own roaming infrastructure to strengthen international connectivity control and enhance service quality for subscribers abroad

The company said the combination of an Asean-first cloud core deployment and proprietary roaming capabilities positions Tune Talk as a forward-leaning digital MNO for the next phase of regional expansion. — Bernama