IPOH, March 3 — Two assistant directors from the Perak State Education Department (JPN) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of accepting RM4,000 in bribes between 2020 and 2022.

Wan Muhamad Huzairi Shukri, 42, and Nor Haslan Nor Zaman, 46, entered the plea after the charges were read before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

According to the first charge, both men were jointly accused of accepting RM2,000 in cash deposited into Wan Muhamad Huzairi’s bank account from a manager of Pixtor Solution Sdn Bhd, on Nor Haslan’s instruction.

Both accused, who served in the Student Talent Development (Co-curriculum) Unit, were aware that the 38-year-old company manager had official dealings with the unit.

The offence was allegedly committed at Bank Simpanan Nasional, Medan Gopeng branch, here, on August 27, 2020.

For the second and third charges, they were accused of committing similar offences involving RM1,500 and RM500 in cash, respectively, at the same location on January 6 and March 29, 2022.

All three charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer G Nanthini offered bail at RM10,000 for each charge with one surety, along with additional conditions not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to the commission’s office once a month.

However, lawyer Hafiz Norkhan requested a reduction, citing that his clients were the sole breadwinners for their wives, elderly parents, and school-going children, with net incomes of RM6,000 and RM7,000, respectively. He also noted that they had cooperated fully since their arrest on January 1, 2025.

The court then granted bail at RM5,000 per accused for all charges, with the additional conditions requested, and set April 15 for further case mention. — Bernama