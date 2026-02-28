BERLIN, Feb 28 — Germany’s BMW must recall more than 330,000 cars worldwide because of concerns over a fire risk, the KBA transport regulator said yesterday, ordering a second recall for the brand in less than a month.

Some 337,000 cars, 29,000 of them in Germany, covering five different models are “potentially concerned” by the safety issue, which concerns incorrect routing of the dashboard wiring, said the KBA.

The recall concerns the i5, 5, M5, i7 and 7 models built between June 2022 and December 2025, said the regulator in the details of the recall posted on its website.

So far, no incident has been registered regarding this safety risk, it added.

Contacted by AFP, a BMW spokesperson confirmed the numbers for the Germany recall but could not confirm the international figures posted by the KBA.

Earlier this month, BMW said it would recall hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide over a potential risk of engine starters sparking a fire.

In late 2024, BMW recalled 1.5 million vehicles because of a faulty braking system, which forced it to revise its 2024 outlook downwards. — AFP