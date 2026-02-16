KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — MNRB Holdings Bhd emerged as the top gainer at early trade today following stronger earnings performance for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2025 (3Q FY2026).

At 10.20 am, the company’s shares advanced 22 sen to RM2.68 with a total of 1.71 million shares traded.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Friday, MNRB recorded a higher net profit of RM150.97 million in 3Q FY2026 from RM115.86 million in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter under review also increased to RM973.93 million from RM826.38 million previously due to improved contributions across all segments, namely the general takaful, reinsurance, retakaful, and family takaful segments.

On prospects, MNRB said it remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, leveraging strategic diversification and disciplined underwriting to enhance financial performance.

“Continued innovation and adaptability are also key to navigating global pressures and capturing emerging and untapped opportunities, particularly in the overseas market,” it said. — Bernama