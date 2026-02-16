SEOUL, Feb 16 — Online sales of South Korean products in overseas markets rose for the third consecutive year to a record high in 2025, the country’s data showed Monday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Outbound online sales by South Korean businesses reached 3.02 trillion won (US$2.09 billion) last year, up 16.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The figure has been on a steady increase since 2023.

By region, sales increased by 26.3 per cent year-on-year in the United States and 10.9 per cent in China, while sales to the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) fell 4.4 per cent.

By product category, food and beverage sales surged 49.2 per cent to 112.9 billion won, the highest level since the statistical standards were revised in 2017.

Sales of cosmetics rose 20.4 per cent, while those of albums, videos and musical instruments increased 7 per cent. — Bernama