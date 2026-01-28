KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, weighed down by persistent profit-taking in the selected heavyweights.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.88 per cent or 15.57 points to 1,755.68 from Tuesday’s close of 1,771.25, after opening 1.46 points lower at 1,769.79.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners thumping gainers 829 to 345, while 488 counters were unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 94 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.50 billion units worth RM2.54 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM11.78 and IHH Healthcare rose 13 sen to RM8.84. Public Bank slipped five sen to RM4.95, CIMB dipped 22 sen to RM8.73, and Tenaga Nasional shed four sen to RM14.08.

On the most active list, ISF Group climbed 16 sen to 49 sen, Tanco Holdings inched up one sen to RM1.34, Velesto Energy eased 1.5 sen to 30 sen, and Zetrix AI was flat at 82 sen.

Among the top gainers, Dutch Lady Milk Industries advanced 64 sen to RM33.66, Allianz Malaysia and Kepong Kuala Lumpur put on 22 sen each to RM23.22 and RM20.04, respectively, and Country View surged 19 sen to RM3.15.

Top decliners included Nestle, which dropped RM1.90 to RM113.70, Malaysian Pacific Industries fell 72 sen to RM32.50, United Plantations declined 30 sen to RM30.48, and Fraser & Neave slid 28 sen to RM35.72.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index slipped 107.75 points to 12,656.33, the FBM Emas Index decreased 112.11 points to 12,842.59, the FBM Mid 70 Index tumbled 129.29 points to 17,584.78, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 106.34 points to 12,381.87, and the FBM ACE Index erased 69.94 points to 4,765.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 161.12 points to 21,552.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.16 points to 177.77, the Energy Index shrank 13.22 points to 755.29, and the Plantation Index trimmed 11.06 points to 8,427.00. — Bernama